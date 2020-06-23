‘Where Are the Dodgers?’ | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

My mother, in her late 90s, fell at home and broke a hip. She needed surgery, then one week of rehabilitation.

This was last year when the Dodgers were again heading toward the playoffs, and she was lucky to have cable TV at home that carried the games. But not at rehab.

“Where are the Dodgers on this TV?”

Nary a complaint about the food, staff, or therapists … but “No Dodgers?”

The cable lineup was stark and pitiful, not dissimilar to all nursing homes I visit. It definitely became motivation for her to get out as fast as possible.

With the present pandemic and residents being isolated in their rooms, the cable TV lineup makes entertainment nonexistent. Furthermore, I’ve never seen a library at a nursing home.

For those who might want to do something for captive seniors in these facilities, consider (sterilely) providing: books on tape; magazine and newspapers; jigsaw and crossword puzzles; coloring books; an array of reading glasses; and of course contributing to upgrade their cable lineup.

As for my mom, she again has access to the Dodgers on cable but is upset with players and management threatening not to have a season.

Play ball!

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.