‘Where Are the Dodgers?’ | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

June 22
1972 - Vasquez Rocks added to National Register of Historic Places [list]
For those who might want to do something for captive seniors in these facilities, consider (sterilely) providing: books on tape; magazine and newspapers; jigsaw and crossword puzzles; coloring books; an array of reading glasses; and of course contributing to upgrade their cable TV lineup.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 2,571 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,863 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
After operating Elkins Ranch Golf Course in Fillmore for almost 60 years, the family owned Elkins Ranch Company has announced it will permanently close the course effective September 7.
As more local businesses are reopening, the city of Santa Clarita is reminding residents to shop locally.
Local delivery service WeGoSCV is partnering with the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley in a “Get $5, Give $5” online food ordering fundraiser through June 30.
For three days in a row, Los Angeles County saw a spike of 2,000 new daily cases of COVID-19, marking some of the fastest spreads of the novel coronavirus in the nation.
Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of L.A. County Public Health, released a statement Monday in response to death threats she has received during the COVID-19 emergency.
Tuesday air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley, according to a South Coast Air Quality Management District forecast.
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold special and regular meetings at City Hall on Tuesday, June 23, and hear public comments from citizens virtually via Zoom.
Capping a hectic stretch of negotiations shortened and complicated by the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a California budget deal with lawmakers Monday to patch the state’s shattered finances.
The California Department of Motor Vehicles will resume administering behind-the-wheel drive tests beginning Friday, June 26.
A few dozen Santa Clarita residents gathered in Central Park Saturday to honor Robert Fuller, 24, and Malcolm Harsch, 38, two Black men who died last week in Palmdale and Victorville.
The soft reopening of the largest economy in the United States couldn’t stem California’s abysmal unemployment rate as officials on Friday pegged the state’s jobless rate above 16%.
1972 - Vasquez Rocks added to National Register of Historic Places [list]
Seniors are not asking for unfair advantages over others. During this pandemic, they appreciate shopping early, getting business-to-door services, wellness checks by phone, and food security. All they ask is an equitable opportunity to survive with dignity in their homes and not in substandard, infected nursing homes.
1941 - Ernie Hickson buys out Trem Carr's interest in their Monogram movie ranch, renames it "Placeritos" (later called Melody). [story]
Longtime William S. Hart Museum administrator Margi Bertram retired Friday.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Saturday confirmed 2,056 new cases of COVID-19 and 48 new deaths due to the virus countywide and a total of 2,841 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 18 more than reported Friday.
|
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital nurses and fellow staff members held a rally Saturday in Valencia to protest recent staff layoffs and the orders they’re being given for personal protective equipment.
Playing Little League baseball was out. My family could not afford it. A few in our neighborhood could, so they got that opportunity.
LOS ANGELES (CN) – Just weeks before health orders effectively shut down the nation due to the novel coronavirus, Los Angeles County voters waited for hours to cast their vote in the March primary election.
2002 - "Legacy: Santa Clarita's Living History" series debuts on SCVTV with "Placerita Gold" episode [watch]
Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, will host a tele-town hall on the CalEITC outreach program and free tax preparation for businesses on Monday, June 22, starting at 2 p.m.
Local residents are in for a treat when the Santa Clarita Arts and Events Division presents its upcoming “Sweets” art exhibit in the First Floor Gallery of City Hall from June 22 through September 11.
