White Ribbon Campaign Reminds Students to Drive Safe

The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with Frontier Toyota, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, is proud to sponsor the 2022 White Ribbon Campaign in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The campaign started in 1997 in response to concerns over a large number of local teenagers who lost their lives in vehicular collisions as a result of reckless or impaired driving.
Prior to graduation ceremonies, a Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Deputy will visit each local graduating class to urge students to be aware of the dangers of driving tired, distracted or impaired.
White ribbons will be provided to graduating seniors during cap and gown distribution in memory of those students who lost their lives in traffic collisions.
Students are encouraged to pin the white ribbon to their gown during graduation ceremonies as a reminder to others to be safe during their celebrations and in support of families who have lost a loved one in traffic-related incidents.
On May 24, the City Council will wear the white ribbons during their regular meeting to honor those who have lost their lives and to remind Santa Clarita residents to be safe and aware of the consequences of unsafe driving.
For more information about the White Ribbon campaign, please contact Cynthia Muir at cmuir@santa-clarita.com or (661) 250-3727.
As aerospace and defense contracts started dwindling at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Donald Volkmann, owner of VP Manufacturing in Canyon Country, made the difficult decision to close in August 2020 after 33 years in the aerospace manufacturing business.
The California Department of Public Health, working with Sacramento County Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is investigating its first suspected case of monkeypox infection in Sacramento County in a person who recently traveled abroad.
Animation Career Review, an online resource site for those researching careers in animation, game design, graphic design, digital art, and related fields, has recognized California Institute of the Arts in six categories in its 2022 Graphic Design School Rankings, including two top spots for schools in California and the West Coast.
The College of the Canyons men's basketball program invites girls and boys from third to eighth grade to participate in the 2022 Howard Fisher's Cougar Basketball Camp, with two sessions beginning in June.
Nestled near the eastern edge of California State University, Northridge campus, as the California Towhee softly calls, sits an often-overlooked environmental gem in the heart of the San Fernando Valley - CSUN’s Botanic Garden.
To honor the memory of longtime community leader Charlotte Kleeman, a celebration of life will be held Friday, June 3, at the College of the Canyons University Center, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, beginning at 2 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 5,152 new positive cases Saturday, 4,750 new cases Sunday, and 2,476 new cases Monday countywide, with four additional deaths and 790 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Visit newly opened MB2 Entertainment at the site of the former Mountasia on June 5 to support Carousel Ranch. Purchase a play card and a percentage of your purchase will benefit Carousel Ranch. Visit and have fun while donating to a worthwhile cause, the clients of Carousel Ranch and the equestrian therapy and vocational training programs.
California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly and Director of the California Department of Public Health and State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, issued a joint statement supporting the recommendation by the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunizations Practices and the Federal Food and Drug Administration to authorize use of a single booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11 at least five months after completing their primary series.
