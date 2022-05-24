White Ribbon Campaign Reminds Students to Drive Safe

The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with Frontier Toyota, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, is proud to sponsor the 2022 White Ribbon Campaign in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The campaign started in 1997 in response to concerns over a large number of local teenagers who lost their lives in vehicular collisions as a result of reckless or impaired driving.

Prior to graduation ceremonies, a Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Deputy will visit each local graduating class to urge students to be aware of the dangers of driving tired, distracted or impaired.

White ribbons will be provided to graduating seniors during cap and gown distribution in memory of those students who lost their lives in traffic collisions.

Students are encouraged to pin the white ribbon to their gown during graduation ceremonies as a reminder to others to be safe during their celebrations and in support of families who have lost a loved one in traffic-related incidents.

On May 24, the City Council will wear the white ribbons during their regular meeting to honor those who have lost their lives and to remind Santa Clarita residents to be safe and aware of the consequences of unsafe driving.

For more information about the White Ribbon campaign, please contact Cynthia Muir at cmuir@santa-clarita.com or (661) 250-3727.

