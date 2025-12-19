Whitesides Announces 2025 Congressional App Challenge SCV Winners

U.S. Rep. George Whitesides (D-Aqua Dulce), announced the winners of the 2025 Congressional App Challenge for California’s 27th Congressional District: the “MathViz” team led by local Academy of the Canyons student, Gautham Korrapati.

Gautham was joined by fellow student Eric Lee to form MathViz’s two-person team.

“Congratulations to the MathViz team for their impressive AI-driven platform which will make learning math more engaging and accessible,” said Whitesides. “Tools like dynamic animations, personalized lessons, and interactive challenges can play a real role in addressing declining STEM proficiency and preparing students for the future. I was so impressed by every student that submitted a project to the challenge, and look forward to seeing all of them continue to make a positive impact in their communities.”

Entries for the Congressional App Challenge were evaluated by a panel of judges representing higher education, K–12 education, aerospace, defense, and federal research institutions in California’s 27th District. Judges assessed submissions based on concept, function, user interface and real-world impact.

“It was an honor to review the outstanding work submitted to the Congressional App Challenge,” said Kyu Lee, Computer Science Professor at Antelope Valley College “Several projects demonstrated a level of thoughtfulness and technical skill comparable to undergraduate research presentations, and it was remarkable to see such well-organized and creative solutions from these students. Their work shows real potential, and I strongly encourage them to take the next step and share their ideas in future academic and innovation events.”

“These types of events push our students to learn and create our future,” said Dawn Herbert, CTE Teacher, Section Director at Saugus High School.

“These student creations embody the same spirit that drives NASA—curiosity, problem-solving, and the courage to imagine a better future. Each app tackles a real problem—whether it’s safety, health, learning, or simply helping people stay organized, each app shows how innovation begins with a simple question: What if we could make this better?” said David Voracek, Center Chief Technologist at NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center. “At NASA, we value curiosity and the drive to keep learning, and I see those same qualities in all of their work. It gives me real confidence in the next generation of innovators.”

“It was amazing to see the passion and creativity that drove these students to develop such a wide variety of innovative applications,” said Jeffrey Martin, Chief, Test Techniques Development Flight, 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base. “With such a talented group of future computer scientists willing to tackle the challenges that lie before them, the future is bright.”

“I’m inspired to see the creativity and ingenuity of today’s rising innovators,” said Keith Pedersen, Vice President Skunk Works Integration at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics. “At Lockheed Martin Skunk Works we live every day by pushing the limits of technology through rapid, bold innovation and it’s inspiring to see that pioneering spirit reflected in these students’ apps. Congratulations to all the participants, your ideas are vital to the future of our nation.”

The Congressional App Challenge, a competition aimed at encouraging U.S. students to learn how to code by creating their own applications, is open to all middle and high school students who either reside or attend school in California’s 27th Congressional District. The first-place winner’s app is eligible to be featured in the U.S. Capitol Building and on House.gov. Additionally, the winner is invited to the #HouseOfCode Reception celebration inside the U.S. Capitol.

