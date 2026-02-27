Whitesides’ Bill Passes to Use Advanced Technology on Wildfire Prevention

WASHINGTON D.C. – Rep. George Whitesides’ (D-Aqua Dulce) bill to use advanced technology in wildfire-prone areas unanimously passed the U.S. House.

The Advanced Capabilities for Emergency Response Operations Act will allow NASA to deploy aircraft and aviation technology to research and monitor at-risk regions across the country and make sure that manned and unmanned aerial assets are coordinating safely during wildfires.

“I came to Congress to address the wildfire crisis, and I’m proud that the ACERO Act, which I helped introduce in the Science Committee, will draw on the incredible potential that NASA technology has to make us safer and more informed,” said Whitesides. “The ACERO Act will strengthen our first responders’ ability to combat wildfires while providing real-time information to emergency response teams on the ground. This legislation uses the best technology the federal government has to offer to protect our families and homes, and I’ll keep advocating for its quick passage in the Senate.”

Specifically, the Advanced Capabilities for Emergency Response Operations Act, will:

Modernize wildfire response capabilities by directing NASA to enhance airspace management and integrate advanced technologies.

Foster collaboration by promoting partnerships with other agencies, research institutions, and private industry.

Ensure accountability by requiring annual progress reports to Congress through 2030.

Protect our national security by prohibiting NASA from procuring drones for this program from foreign adversaries like China.

