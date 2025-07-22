LASD Detectives Honored on House Floor, Kelley-Eklund was SCV Resident

Rep. George Whitesides (D-Agua Dulce) led the California Congressional delegation in a moment of silence on the House floor in Washington D.C. on Monday, July 21, to honor Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Detectives Joshua Kelley-Eklund, Victor Lemus and William Osborn.

The LASD detectives lost their lives in an explosion on Friday, July 18 while serving in the Arson Explosives Detail of the Special Enforcement Bureau at the Biscailuz Center Training Academy in East Los Angeles.

Kelley-Eklund was a Santa Clarita Valley resident and one of Whitesides’ constituents.

The complete text of Whitesides’ remarks can be read below:

“Today, I rise with my colleagues in the California delegation to mourn the loss of three heroic sheriff’s deputies who were tragically killed last week while serving in the Arson Explosives Detail of the Special Enforcement Bureau, the largest loss of life in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department since 1857.

Together, they gave 74 years of distinguished service to Los Angeles County.

Detective William Osborn joined the department in 1992. He worked as a detective for over a decade before taking on a new role as an emergency vehicle operations center instructor in 2016. He became an arson and explosive investigator in 2019 and, finally, gave back as a mentor to new investigators. He is survived by his six children and his wife.

Detective Victor Lemus joined the department in 2003, became a K-9 handler in 2017 and an arson investigator last year. He received commendations for his ability to mentor and train fellow deputies as well as notable arrests involving career criminals.

He is survived by his wife and three daughters. He also has three sisters who work in the department.

Detective Joshua Kelley-Eklund joined the department in 2006 and became an arson and explosive investigator in 2022. He was known as an outstanding field training officer who was professional and articulate.

He is survived by his wife and seven children, and was a proud resident of the Santa Clarita Valley, in my home district.

Their loss is a sobering reminder of the risks these heroes take every single day. Their families, colleagues, and loved ones are grieving the unimaginable. Today, we stand with them in solidarity, in sorrow, and in gratitude.

Let us now join together in a moment of silence to honor their service, their sacrifice, and their memory.”

To view a video of Whitesides’ remarks visit https://x.com/Rep_Whitesides/status/1947450591938007248.

