Whitesides Introduces Amendment to Ensure Chiquita Landfill Help is Not Taxed

U.S. Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, has introduced an amendment to the Federal budget reconciliation process that would ensure families affected by Chiquita Canyon Landfill are not unfairly taxed on the assistance they receive.

“If folks in Washington are insistent on jamming through a budget that blows up the deficit by trillions of dollars and rips away basic support like health care and food assistance from my constituents, the least they can do is provide tax relief for working families in my community,” said Whitesides. “It is unacceptable that residents of Val Verde, Castaic, and the Santa Clarita Valley are forced to pay taxes on the help they are receiving as a result of the damage caused by the landfill, which is why I’m introducing my bill as an amendment in this process.”

In February, Whitesides introduced his first bill, the Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act, to protect families in his district impacted by the Chiquita Canyon landfill. The Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act exempts:

— Current and future payments from the Chiquita Canyon Community Relief Program

— Any future assistance from federal, state, or county governments related to the crisis

— Future legal settlement payments to residents tied to ongoing litigation against Chiquita Canyon Landfill.

The bill would also ensure that current and future payments will not be considered taxable income.

Whitesides’ amendment will be considered in the Rules Committee meeting early Wednesday morning, May 21.

