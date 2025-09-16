Whitesides Introduces Bipartisan Bill After Quartz Hill Post Office Closure

Rep. George Whitesides (D-Agua Dulce) and Rep. Rick W. Allen (R-GA-12) have introduced the Contract Postal Unit Transparency Act, legislation designed to require the United States Postal Service to provide reports on how the closure of contract postal units will impact residents and allow for public hearings before any closure takes place.

Contract Postal Units are privately-owned, local post offices that provide products and services to the public at United States Postal Service prices, often operating as full-service locations.

“In my district, the Quartz Hill post office’s contract was abruptly terminated with no transparency or rationale provided,” said Whitesides. “This full service CPU has served our community since 1952, and my constituents deserve to know how they will be impacted by the sudden closure. My bill will increase transparency and involve the community in this process.”

“I am proud to join Representative Whitesides in introducing the bipartisan Contract Postal Unit Transparency Act. The USPS Substation located at Surrey Center Pharmacy in Augusta has reliably served our community since 1979—not only helping taxpayers mail and receive packages, pay bills, and much more in a timely fashion—but also prioritizing customer service in doing so,” said Rep. Allen. “The unilateral and sudden decision from USPS to potentially terminate this contract without explanation, congressional input, or public feedback is unacceptable. I share my constituents’ frustration in this decision and will continue to do my part at the federal level to ensure their voices are heard.”

The Contract Postal Unit Transparency Act would require:

The Postal Service to publish a report on the Postal Service’s public website on expected impacts the closure will have on residents and what steps the Postal Service will take to ensure continued access to postal services in affected areas.

The Postal Service to submit a report to Congress detailing their reasons for closing or consolidating the affected Contract Postal Unit.

The Postal Service to carry out a public hearing on the closure or consolidation, which may be attended in-person or virtually by any members of the public affected by the closure or consolidation.

Not later than seven days after such hearing, the Postal Service shall publish a summary of the hearing on the Postal Service’s public website and include in such summary a description of any comments made or otherwise submitted at such hearing and the percentage of such comments that were in support or against the closure or consolidation.

The applicable Contract Postal Unit may not be closed or consolidated until the date that is 180 days after the date the summary is published.

Whitesides and Allen are joined by Reps. Frank Mrvan and Andrea Salinas as original cosponsors.

After learning the Quartz Hill Contract Postal Unit was scheduled for closure in June, Whitesides sent a letter to the Postmaster General demanding answers from USPS on the scope, reasoning and impact of the planned closure. Whitesides also took to the House Floor to sound the alarm on the impending closure of Quartz Hill and other Contract Postal Units around the country.

Since the announced termination of the United States Postal Service Substation contract with Surrey Center Pharmacy in June 2025, Allen has met with Postmaster General David Steiner and had several discussions with congressional liaisons demanding answers on what information and data was used to justify the potential cancellation of this contract.

The United States Postal Service has consistently ignored requests for hard data and transparency regarding this decision. Allen will continue to strongly urge the United States Postal Service to extend this contract. The Contract Postal Unit Transparency Act is a necessary solution to restore accountability at theUnited States Postal Service on behalf of hardworking taxpayers.

