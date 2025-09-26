header image

September 26
1876 - California oil industry born as CSO No. 4 in Pico Canyon becomes state's first commercially productive oil well [story]
Pico No. 4
Whitesides Joins Dixon Health Center to Highlight Federal Budget Threats
| Friday, Sep 26, 2025
Whitesides sam dixon

Rep. George Whitesides (D-Aqua Dulce) joined clinicians and staff on Friday, Sept. 26 at the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center in Newhall to highlight the potential harms posed by the recently passed federal budget and how it could impact their clinic and local patients.

“I opposed the harmful budget bill in July because I knew how many of my constituents and local health care centers could be hurt by sweeping cuts to programs like Medicaid and the ACA, and my visit today underscores the urgency of protecting funding for these critical services,” said Whitesides. “Patients and providers at centers like Samuel Dixon rely on federal funding for affordable and accessible care. Instead of cuts that raise costs on working families, we should be focused on lowering health care costs and strengthening our community clinics.”

“Federal budget cuts and reductions to the Affordable Care Act will have devastating consequences for the individuals and families we serve in the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding underserved communities, particularly those already struggling to access basic healthcare.” said Philip Solomon, CEO, Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. “These cuts will only widen existing health disparities and leave our most vulnerable neighbors without the care they need and deserve. On top of this, the Clinic Funding Accountability and Transparency Act creates additional burdens that further weaken the ability of Federally Qualified Health Centers like ours to provide comprehensive, affordable, and compassionate care. Together, these measures place the health and well-being of our communities at serious risk. We are grateful to Congressman George Whitesides for visiting today and listening firsthand to how vital community health centers are to the people we serve.”

Across the country, the recently-passed budget could raise out-of-pocket costs and put coverage for millions at risk by allowing enhanced ACA premium tax credits to expire this year. An estimated 15 million seniors, children, veterans and people with disabilities could lose coverage and millions more would see their premiums increase, Whitsides warned.

In California’s 27th District, nearly 240,698 Medicaid recipients, including almost 100,000 children and 26,000 seniors, could face disruptions in care. Local clinics and hospitals like Samuel Dixon, Northeast Valley Health Corporation, Antelope Valley Hospital, Palmdale Regional Hospital and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital utilize Medicaid funding to provide basic care to residents.

Whitesides has joined the Protecting Healthcare and Lowering Costs Act, legislation that would restore protections for Medicaid and permanently extend the Affordable Care Act Enhanced Premium Tax Credit program. He also cosponsored the Health Care Affordability Act of 2025 to make the ACA tax credits permanent.

Today in SCV History (Sept. 26)
1876 - California oil industry born as CSO No. 4 in Pico Canyon becomes state's first commercially productive oil well [story]
Pico No. 4
