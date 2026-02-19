Whitesides Presents SCV Sheriff’s Station with $1M for Mobile Command Center

U.S. Rep. George Whitesides, (D-Agua Dulce), joined the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Tuesday, Feb. 17, to present $1 million in federal funding for a new mobile command center.

Whitesides advocated for the inclusion of funding for the mobile command center in the federal funding bill passed at the end of 2025.

The new mobile communications hub will improve coordination between law enforcement, firefighters and medical response teams during moments of crises.

In addition to the $1 million earmarked for the SCV mobile command center, Whitesides also obtained $1 million for advanced equipment for the Lancaster Police Department and $1,031,000 for the Santa Clarita Valley and Antelope Valley Boys & Girls Clubs’ Opioid and Substance Use Prevention Initiative.

“This year, I was proud to advocate for important community projects that will keep families in our area safe and supported,” said Whitesides. “From strengthening emergency response capabilities for first responders, to ensuring local law enforcement has the tools they need on the ground, to investing in prevention programs that help young people before crises begin, these funds reflect the real public safety priorities of our communities. I’ll continue working to make sure federal resources are used responsibly to support local partners, protect families, and build safer, more resilient communities across our district.”

“The funding for a new mobile command post for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station is critically important for enhancing emergency response capabilities, particularly in the wake of recent large-scale natural disasters like the Eaton, Hughes, Canyon, Palisades and Ridge Route fires,” said LASD Captain Brandon Barclay. “The existing mobile command post is described as antiquated, implying it lacks the technological advancements necessary for effective modern incident management. A new, technologically advanced mobile command post would provide several key benefits. It would offer a centralized, robust communication hub, essential for coordinating multiple agencies—fire departments, law enforcement, emergency medical services, and other support organizations—during complex incidents. This improved coordination is vital for efficient resource allocation, timely information dissemination, and overall strategic decision-making, which directly impacts public safety and property protection during wildfires and other emergencies that frequently affect the Santa Clarita Valley region.”

“We are incredibly grateful to Representative Whitesides for championing this critical investment in prevention and public safety,” said Matthew Nelson, CEO of the Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club, and Jay Duke, CEO of the Antelope Valley Boys & Girls Club, in a joint statement. “The Opioid & Substance Use Prevention Initiative will allow the Santa Clarita Valley and Antelope Valley Boys & Girls Clubs to reach young people early with education, mentorship, and supportive programming that reduces risk before it becomes a crisis. This funding represents a proactive approach to public safety, one that strengthens families, empowers youth and builds healthier, safer communities for the long term.”

Photo caption: U.S. Rep. George Whitesides, (D-Agua Dulce), joined the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Tuesday, Feb. 17, to announce key funding with Captain Brandon Barclay, LA Assistant Fire Chief Pat Sprengel, Mayor Laurene Weste, City Manager Ken Stripland, and Stephanie English, representing Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office. Photo Credit: Perry Smith/The Signal.

