Whitesides Pushes Bill to Lower Health Care Costs, Protect Medicaid, ACA

Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters the nation’s largest funded adoption event returns this fall from Oct. 1 – 15 with over 300 shelters, including the Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center.
Helix Electric Inc. has started work on a $60 million overhaul of power systems at the Valencia Water Reclamation Plant, a facility serving thousands of Santa Clarita Valley residents.
You’re going to need a bigger blanket. It’s "Jaw" night at the Canyon Country Community Center.
The California Air Resources Board has identified its research priorities for the next five years, which will inform science-driven policymaking at a time the federal government is rejecting accepted research on climate and air quality.
Strawberry & Fig's Fall Boutique will be held 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11 in the parking lot of Real Life Church.
College of the Canyons in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, America's Job Center of California and Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development will host the Santa Clarita Job Fair, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.Friday, Oct. 17 at College of the Canyons' West Gym, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station has responded to community concerns about red light violations by many drivers in the SCV by holding a special one-day targeted enforcement operation.
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 30, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear a January 2025 Windstorm and Critical Fire Events Bi-Weekly Emergency Contracts Report to help determine if there is a need to continue the emergency actions, which require immediate cleanup and reconstruction of public property, buildings, facilities and infrastructure.
Rep. George Whitesides (D-Agua Dulce) has announced he is joining the Protecting Healthcare and Lowering Costs Act, legislation that would restore protections for Medicaid and permanently extend the Affordable Care Act Enhanced Premium Tax Credit program.
Senior Helpers will hold its grand opening and ribbon cutting 4-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 8 at 24781 Valley St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
The Master's University Lady Mustangs volleyball team (10-2, 3-1) fell to the Arizona Christian University Firestorm on the road Wednesday, Sept. 24 in Glendale, Ariz.
Weekends beginning at noon Saturday, Oct. 4 through Sunday, Oct. 26 Agua Dulce Winery will host its "Hayride Through the Vineyard" event.
No. 7 College of the Canyons women's soccer posted a fourth consecutive shutout to defeat host Santa Barbara City College 1-0 under the lights at La Playa Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 23.
Sahya Kitabatake was the low scorer for a fourth straight event and three Cougars finished in the top eight of the individual standings to help College of the Canyons women's golf win the Western State Conference event at Rancho Vista Golf Course on Monday, Sept. 22.
1970
- Lagasse family helps save Mentryville buildings as Newhall and Malibu brush fires erupt & join into worst fire in SoCal history. Twelve fires over 10 days burn 525,000 acres, kill 13 people and destroy approx. 1,500 structures. [story
]
Billboards are now going up across Los Angeles County, as part of the County’s Shop Local. Dine Local. Recover Local. campaign and program to support small and micro businesses recovering from the economic impacts of the January 2025 windstorm and wildfires.
Carol Stevenson, local resident and owner of Noteworthy Communications, is teaching two free communications courses this fall, allowing students to sharpen their own public relations and presentation skills.
Despite efforts at the federal level to curb California’s clean-air vehicle initiatives, including the phase out gas-powered vehicles, optimism remains on the future of electric vehicles in the state.
Team Roamerdrive, powered by TWS Motors, has announced its entry into the 2027 Dakar Classic. The team of Liza Beres of the Santa Clarita Valley and Jenna Fribley, of Springfield, Ore. are four-time competitors in the all-women Rebelle Rally.
Officers from the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control will be conducting field animal licensing efforts in the unincorporated areas of Palmdale (93550, 93551) and Elizabeth Lake (93532) beginning, Oct. 8.
State officials from the California Department of Public Health, the Office of the Surgeon General and the Department of Developmental Services issued a statement on recent claims regarding acetaminophen and pregnancy.
The Painted Turtle is thrilled to announce that Lana Del Rey has joined Neil Young & The Chrome Hearts and Beck for Harvest Moon, an exclusive daytime benefit concert on Saturday, Oct. 25.
As September marks National Disaster Preparedness month, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is urging pet owners to prioritize the safety and well-being of their furry companions.
The city of Santa Clarita has been named a “Clean California Community” by Caltrans’ Clean CA initiative, joining 30 communities across the state receiving the designation.
