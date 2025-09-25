Whitesides Pushes Bill to Lower Health Care Costs, Protect Medicaid, ACA

Rep. George Whitesides (D-Agua Dulce) has announced he is joining the Protecting Healthcare and Lowering Costs Act, legislation that would restore protections for Medicaid and permanently extend the Affordable Care Act Enhanced Premium Tax Credit program.

In July, the Republican majority in Congress passed a budget bill that threatened health care coverage for 15 million Americans, including over 200,000 of Whitesides’ constituents who rely on Medicaid (Medi-Cal in California).

“I’m fighting in Congress for lower health care costs and greater access to services, while the majority passed a budget that threatens health care for millions across the country, including hundreds of thousands of hardworking people I represent,” said Whitesides. “That’s why I voted against the budget bill in July, and why I’m joining this effort to guarantee affordable health care programs aren’t ripped away from those who need it most. I encourage all my colleagues, regardless of party, to join me in trying to reverse the harmful health care cuts and restore access to critical services.”

Whitesides challenged the budget reconciliation package in July, when he proposed an amendment to protect Medicaid recipients and local health centers. He also took to the House floor to propose an amendment that would block the bill’s cuts to Medicaid. Both initiatives were rejected by the majority.

