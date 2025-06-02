Whitesides Visits Residents Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Landfill

|
At just 21 years old, Samantha Miranda Rodriguez is already blazing a trail, literally and figuratively, in a field where women are a rare sight.
|
On May 17 the Los Angeles County Aging & Disabilities Department joined partners and community members to celebrate the reopening of Loma Alta Park and the launch of a new Satellite Senior Center, a vital resource for older adults in Altadena following the loss of theAltadena Senior Center to the Eaton Fire.
|
Rep. George Whitesides recently joined Val Verde Citizens for the Closure of Chiquita Canyon Landfill to meet with affected residents about the ongoing conditions surrounding the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
|
California State University, Northridge professor emeritus of music Ron Borczon has been awarded the Honorary Lifetime Achievement Award by the American Music Therapy Association.
|
As summer approaches, you are invited to enjoy the warm weather and great energy at the SENSES Block Party on Main Street. This stimulating event series is held every third Thursday of the month, continuing through September.
|
The doors officially opened at the Altadena Community Center Monday to continue providing critical recovery support for those impacted by the January 2025 Eaton Fire.
|
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of four productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 2 to Saturday, June 7.
|
What is dry weather runoff? Typically, when we think of water runoff, we might think of the water that’s generated by a rainstorm.
|
1945
- Local residents vote 432-2 to approve $300,000 bond measure to build SCV's first high school [story
]
|
1883
- Heirs of Henry Mayo Newhall incorporate The Newhall Land and Farming Company [story
]
|
1891
- Reverend F.D. Seward opens the new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall [story
]
|
Discover the remarkable comeback story of the California condor, one of the world's rarest birds, at a free presentation at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center on Sunday, June 15.
|
This summer, kids can beat the heat in the coolest way possible, at Camp Chillin’ inside The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia.
|
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, is hosting a free job and career fair on Saturday, June 21, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
|
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, led by Artistic Director Allan Robert Petker, will present the grand finale of its 25th anniversary season on Sunday, June 4.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of its popular Summer Trolley service, offering complimentary transportation through Monday, Sept. 1.
|
Caltrans has announced daytime and overnight lane reductions are scheduled on northbound and southbound Interstate 5 (I-5) from Lake Hughes Road to two miles north of Templin Highway (near the Whitaker Sand Shed) north of Castaic June 2-6 for pavement rehabilitation.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the exhibition “The Reading Tree” by artist Therese Verner at the Old Town Newhall Library on display through Friday, Aug. 12.
|
The city of Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will meet 6 p.m. Thursday, June 5 at Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
|
College of the Canyons freshman Hazel Rhodes has been named the Western State Conference Track & Field Female Athlete of the Year, capping a year in which the standout student-athlete won state and conference championships in the 400m event.
|
2013
- Powerhouse Fire breaks out in San Francisquito Canyon; will destroy 30 homes & 28 outbuildings [story
]
|
The Newhall Farmer's Market in Old Town Newhall will celebrate its 10th anniversary on Saturday, May 30.
|
The Santa Clarita Planet Fitness club has recently added a trio of plate-loaded machines, equipment traditionally reserved for elite lifting gyms, making strength training accessible for all fitness levels.
|
The city of Santa Clarita invites artists to submit artwork for consideration for the upcoming juried art exhibit, “In Orbit” which will be on view from July 7– Oct. 1, at the Newhall Community Center.
