June 2
1945 - Local residents vote 432-2 to approve $300,000 bond measure to build SCV's first high school [story]
Hart High
Whitesides Visits Residents Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Landfill
| Monday, Jun 2, 2025

Rep. George Whitesides recently joined Val Verde Citizens for the Closure of Chiquita Canyon Landfill to meet with affected residents about the ongoing conditions surrounding the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.

During the visit, Whitesides heard directly from his constituents about the harms caused by the landfill, toured some of the most impacted homes, and visited the air quality monitoring station. He reiterated the need to support impacted residents at the local, state and federal level.

In February, Whitesides introduced his first standalone bill, the Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act, to ensure anyone receiving relief payments from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill is not taxed on that assistance. Later that month, the congressman visited Castaic and Val Verde to speak directly with affected families in the area.

In March, Whitesides called on the EPA to expand and expedite the scope of their investigation into the landfill, given the substantial potential risks to public health and safety. In April, CalEPA announced it was taking action against the landfill.

This month, Rep. Whitesides introduced an amendment to the House budget bill to pass the Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act, but it was voted down in the Rules Committee.
Today in SCV History (June 2)
1945 - Local residents vote 432-2 to approve $300,000 bond measure to build SCV's first high school [story]
Hart High
Today in SCV History (June 1)
1883 - Heirs of Henry Mayo Newhall incorporate The Newhall Land and Farming Company [story]
NLF stock certificate
Today in SCV History (May 31)
1891 - Reverend F.D. Seward opens the new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall [story]
First Presbyterian Church
June: 15: California Condors: Back From the Brink
Discover the remarkable comeback story of the California condor, one of the world's rarest birds, at a free presentation at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center on Sunday, June 15.
June: 15: California Condors: Back From the Brink
The ‘Coolest Camp’ in Town, Camp Chillin’ Returns to The Cube
This summer, kids can beat the heat in the coolest way possible, at Camp Chillin’ inside The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia.
The ‘Coolest Camp’ in Town, Camp Chillin’ Returns to The Cube
June 21: Free Job, Career Fair at Boys & Girls Club of SCV
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, is hosting a free job and career fair on Saturday, June 21, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
June 21: Free Job, Career Fair at Boys & Girls Club of SCV
June 4: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Presents ‘Silver Celebration’
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, led by Artistic Director Allan Robert Petker, will present the grand finale of its 25th anniversary season on Sunday, June 4.
June 4: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Presents ‘Silver Celebration’
The Santa Clarita Summer Trolley Returns
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of its popular Summer Trolley service, offering complimentary transportation through Monday, Sept. 1.
The Santa Clarita Summer Trolley Returns
June 2-6: Castaic Area I-5 Lane Reductions
Caltrans has announced daytime and overnight lane reductions are scheduled on northbound and southbound Interstate 5 (I-5) from Lake Hughes Road to two miles north of Templin Highway (near the Whitaker Sand Shed) north of Castaic June 2-6 for pavement rehabilitation.
June 2-6: Castaic Area I-5 Lane Reductions
‘The Reading Tree’ Exhibition at Old Town Newhall Library
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the exhibition “The Reading Tree” by artist Therese Verner at the Old Town Newhall Library on display through Friday, Aug. 12.
‘The Reading Tree’ Exhibition at Old Town Newhall Library
June 5: Parks Commission to Hear Overview on Summer Programming
The city of Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will meet 6 p.m. Thursday, June 5 at Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
June 5: Parks Commission to Hear Overview on Summer Programming
Rhodes Athlete of the Year, Headlines All-Conference Selections
College of the Canyons freshman Hazel Rhodes has been named the Western State Conference Track & Field Female Athlete of the Year, capping a year in which the standout student-athlete won state and conference championships in the 400m event.
Rhodes Athlete of the Year, Headlines All-Conference Selections
Today in SCV History (May 30)
2013 - Powerhouse Fire breaks out in San Francisquito Canyon; will destroy 30 homes & 28 outbuildings [story]
Powerhouse Fire
May 31: Newhall Farmer’s Market Celebrates 10th Anniversary
The Newhall Farmer's Market in Old Town Newhall will celebrate its 10th anniversary on Saturday, May 30.
May 31: Newhall Farmer’s Market Celebrates 10th Anniversary
Santa Clarita Planet Fitness Offers Equipment Upgrades
The Santa Clarita Planet Fitness club has recently added a trio of plate-loaded machines, equipment traditionally reserved for elite lifting gyms, making strength training accessible for all fitness levels.
Santa Clarita Planet Fitness Offers Equipment Upgrades
Deadline June 23: Santa Clarita Arts Seeks Entries for ‘In Orbit’
The city of Santa Clarita invites artists to submit artwork for consideration for the upcoming juried art exhibit, “In Orbit” which will be on view from July 7– Oct. 1, at the Newhall Community Center.
Deadline June 23: Santa Clarita Arts Seeks Entries for ‘In Orbit’
