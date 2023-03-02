header image

March 2
1938 - Great Flood of 1938 causes massive destruction and death across the greater Los Angeles region [story]
flooding
Whittaker-Bermite Owner Partners with New Urban West to Develop Site
| Thursday, Mar 2, 2023
Whittaker Bermite

With a track record of successful community development in the Santa Clarita Valley, New Urban West, has announced its new agreement with the property owner of Whittaker-Bermite to plan and develop the site into a new, mixed-use village at the center of the City.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to work with the local community and the city of Santa Clarita to design a dynamic project that will transform the center of the City and better connect communities within the City,” said Adam Browning, president of New Urban West. “We have an opportunity to be bold, think big and create an exceptional mixed-use community that will be a point of pride.”

After an approximately $175 million, decades-long cleanup effort, the State of California has determined the property can safely accommodate a diverse mix of new uses including vital roadway connections, commercial and retail uses, residential, public open space and trails. “We believe this is the right moment to begin planning to help create jobs, connect roadways and trails and provide new housing options at the center of the city,” said Browning.

“The SCV Chamber is pleased to see this project finally begin to move forward as it will better connect our City and help improve the flow of traffic across the Valley,” said Ivan Volschenk, president and CEO of the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce. “This announcement represents a fresh start and a remarkable opportunity for our entire community. It’s going to inject new life and energy into the City with greater opportunities for entertainment venues, restaurants and local jobs.”

The former Whittaker-Bermite property is an undeveloped 996-acre infill site located in the center of the City of Santa Clarita. The site has been identified for redevelopment by the city of Santa Clarita since 1995. The property is roughly bounded by Soledad Canyon Road on the north, Golden Valley Road on the east, Railroad Avenue on the west and Circle J Ranch to the south.

“We’ve been anxiously waiting for the time we could begin working on the vision for the former Whittaker-Bermite site,” said Holly Schroeder, president and CEO of the SCV Economic Development Corporation. “It’s a unique prospect for job creation and economic development in the core of the City and we’re pleased to be able to work with the developers and City leaders to quickly bring this project to life.”

About New Urban West

New Urban West, Inc. (NUWI) which is a privately held, Santa Monica-based developer with over six decades of experience with strong capitalization, passion for placemaking, dynamic stakeholder engagement and a focus on solving complex land use challenges.
