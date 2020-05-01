Who Is Eligible for COVID-19 Testing in L.A. County?

If you’ve wondered whether you or someone you know is eligible for COVID-19 testing, the county of Los Angeles is currently prioritizing tests for:
* Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms
* All essential workers regardless of symptoms, including:
— health care workers
— first responders
— social service employees
— utility workers
— food supply workers and
— other public employees
* Asymptomatic individuals who are:
— 65 years old or
— have chronic underlying health conditions
* All individuals in institutional congregate living settings, including:
— skilled nursing facilities
— long-term care facilities
— homeless shelters and correctional institutions
To schedule a test, or for more information about CIVID-19 testing, visit https://lacovidprod.service-now.com/rrs.
If you’ve been tested and have not received your results, call or email your lab’s customer service staff to ensure your contact information is correct. Contact information is available here.
