Who Is Eligible for COVID-19 Testing in L.A. County?

If you’ve wondered whether you or someone you know is eligible for COVID-19 testing, the county of Los Angeles is currently prioritizing tests for:

* Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms

* All essential workers regardless of symptoms, including:

— health care workers

— first responders

— social service employees

— utility workers

— food supply workers and

— other public employees

* Asymptomatic individuals who are:

— 65 years old or

— have chronic underlying health conditions

* All individuals in institutional congregate living settings, including:

— skilled nursing facilities

— long-term care facilities

— homeless shelters and correctional institutions

To schedule a test, or for more information about CIVID-19 testing, visit https://lacovidprod.service-now.com/rrs.

If you’ve been tested and have not received your results, call or email your lab’s customer service staff to ensure your contact information is correct. Contact information is available here.