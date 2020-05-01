covid-19 testing

Who Is Eligible for COVID-19 Testing in L.A. County?

Uploaded: , Friday, May 1, 2020

By Press Release

If you’ve wondered whether you or someone you know is eligible for COVID-19 testing, the county of Los Angeles is currently prioritizing tests for:

* Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms

* All essential workers regardless of symptoms, including:
— health care workers
— first responders
— social service employees
— utility workers
— food supply workers and
— other public employees

* Asymptomatic individuals who are:
— 65 years old or
— have chronic underlying health conditions

* All individuals in institutional congregate living settings, including:
— skilled nursing facilities
— long-term care facilities
— homeless shelters and correctional institutions

To schedule a test, or for more information about CIVID-19 testing, visit https://lacovidprod.service-now.com/rrs.

If you’ve been tested and have not received your results, call or email your lab’s customer service staff to ensure your contact information is correct. Contact information is available here.

