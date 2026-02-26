Wildfire Recovery Funds Offer Up to $350,000 to Help Purchase Homes

Eligible low- to moderate-income California households who lived in areas affected by the 2018 wildfires may qualify for up to $350,000 in homebuyer assistance through the ReCoverCA Homebuyer Assistance Program, administered by the Golden State Finance Authority.

The 2018 Fire Recovery allocation helps individuals and families purchase homes in areas with lower wildfire risk by providing down payment and closing cost assistance.

The program bridges the affordability gap between what an eligible household can afford and the total cost of homeownership.

The assistance is offered as a deferred-payment loan that accrues no interest, has no monthly payments and is forgiven after five years of continued ownership and occupancy.

To be eligible, applicants must have been residing in a primary residence located in a High or Very High Fire Severity Zone within a qualifying disaster area in 2018 and meet income requirements of generally up to 80 percent of Area Median Income, based on household size.

There is no requirement to be a first-time homebuyer and perfect credit is not necessary to qualify.

Applicants are not required to show direct impact from the disaster.

2018 Qualifying Disaster Areas:

Butte County

Lake County

Los Angeles County

Shasta County

“Up to $350,000 in assistance can be transformative for households who were living in high fire hazard areas and are seeking a path to stable homeownership,” said Carolyn Sunseri, GSFA Marketing Director. “Homeownership provides more than just a roof overhead, it creates stability, opportunity and a foundation for long-term success.”

The program is provided by the California Department of Housing and Community Development as part of California’s Disaster Recovery Action Plan and funded by a Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development).

The Golden State Finance Authority is a public agency with more than 33 years of experience in implementing affordable housing programs, manages and administers the program.

For more information, full program policies, eligibility and application information, visit www.gsfahome.org/recoverca-hba.

GSFA is a local government entity and public agency, established in 1993, with a mission to provide affordable housing finance programs that support homeownership and strengthen California communities. GSFA has helped more than 87,000 individuals and families purchase homes, providing over $683.3 million in down payment assistance.

Like this: Like Loading...