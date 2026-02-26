header image

February 26
1923 - U.S. release of Charles Chaplin film "The Pilgrim," partially shot at Saugus Train Station & Newhall First Presbyterian Church [watch]
The Pilgrim
Wildfire Recovery Funds Offer Up to $350,000 to Help Purchase Homes
| Thursday, Feb 26, 2026
ReCoverCA crop

Eligible low- to moderate-income California households who lived in areas affected by the 2018 wildfires may qualify for up to $350,000 in homebuyer assistance through the ReCoverCA Homebuyer Assistance Program, administered by the Golden State Finance Authority.

The 2018 Fire Recovery allocation helps individuals and families purchase homes in areas with lower wildfire risk by providing down payment and closing cost assistance.

The program bridges the affordability gap between what an eligible household can afford and the total cost of homeownership.

The assistance is offered as a deferred-payment loan that accrues no interest, has no monthly payments and is forgiven after five years of continued ownership and occupancy.

To be eligible, applicants must have been residing in a primary residence located in a High or Very High Fire Severity Zone within a qualifying disaster area in 2018 and meet income requirements of generally up to 80 percent of Area Median Income, based on household size.

There is no requirement to be a first-time homebuyer and perfect credit is not necessary to qualify.

Applicants are not required to show direct impact from the disaster.

2018 Qualifying Disaster Areas:

Butte County

Lake County

Los Angeles County

Shasta County

“Up to $350,000 in assistance can be transformative for households who were living in high fire hazard areas and are seeking a path to stable homeownership,” said Carolyn Sunseri, GSFA Marketing Director. “Homeownership provides more than just a roof overhead, it creates stability, opportunity and a foundation for long-term success.”

The program is provided by the California Department of Housing and Community Development as part of California’s Disaster Recovery Action Plan and funded by a Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development).

The Golden State Finance Authority is a public agency with more than 33 years of experience in implementing affordable housing programs, manages and administers the program.

For more information, full program policies, eligibility and application information, visit www.gsfahome.org/recoverca-hba.

GSFA is a local government entity and public agency, established in 1993, with a mission to provide affordable housing finance programs that support homeownership and strengthen California communities. GSFA has helped more than 87,000 individuals and families purchase homes, providing over $683.3 million in down payment assistance.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

LASD Major Crimes Bureau Detectives Seize $1.5M of Stolen Merchandise

LASD Major Crimes Bureau Detectives Seize $1.5M of Stolen Merchandise
Wednesday, Feb 25, 2026
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Bureau Cargo Criminal Apprehension Team Detectives conducted a search operation in Ontario on Wednesday, Feb. 18 investigating cargo theft.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 23-28: Overnight Lane Reductions on I-405 in Sepulveda Pass

Feb. 23-28: Overnight Lane Reductions on I-405 in Sepulveda Pass
Monday, Feb 23, 2026
Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions and ramp closures along Interstate 405 (I-405) through the Sepulveda Pass for K-rail installation and electrical work from Feb. 23-28.
FULL STORY...

Public Health Confirms Fourth Measles Case in L.A. County in 2026

Public Health Confirms Fourth Measles Case in L.A. County in 2026
Friday, Feb 20, 2026
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of measles in a resident who recently traveled internationally and visited several L.A. county public locations while infectious.
FULL STORY...

LASD 9-1-1 Service Restored in SCV After 12-Hour+ Service Disruption

LASD 9-1-1 Service Restored in SCV After 12-Hour+ Service Disruption
Friday, Feb 20, 2026
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has issued a statement that a power outage to a third-party telecommunications provider that caused disruption of Los Angeles County 9-1-1 service beginning at 6:02 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 19, has been resolved.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
March 15: Deadline to Submit for ‘Dreamscapes’ Juried Art Exhibit
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration in the upcoming “Dreamscapes” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the Newhall Community Center from March 25 through June 24.
March 15: Deadline to Submit for ‘Dreamscapes’ Juried Art Exhibit
March 7-8: HOPE Theatre Arts Storytime ‘Believe in Your Buzz’
Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library will host " Believe in Your Buzz," a HOPE Theatre Arts Storytime Event, at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7 and Sunday March 8 at both Valencia Library and Jo Anne Darcy Canyon Country Library.
March 7-8: HOPE Theatre Arts Storytime ‘Believe in Your Buzz’
Feb. 28: ‘ Hearts, Paws & Claws Adoption Event’ at Castaic Animal Care Center
Castaic Animal Care Center will host its "Hearts, Paws & Claws Adoption Event," 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 at 31044 Charlie Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384.
Feb. 28: ‘ Hearts, Paws & Claws Adoption Event’ at Castaic Animal Care Center
March 1: Locale Studios Santa Clarita Kids Business Fair
Locale Studios presents Santa Clarita Kids Business Fair, noon-2 p.m Sunday, March 1 at 24359 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
March 1: Locale Studios Santa Clarita Kids Business Fair
88.5-FM, KSBR to Donate FCC License to 88.5-FM KCSN, ‘The SoCal Sound’
After a nearly decade-long partnership, Saddleback College officials have agreed to donate the broadcast license for radio station KSBR and other related assets to California State University, Northridge.
88.5-FM, KSBR to Donate FCC License to 88.5-FM KCSN, ‘The SoCal Sound’
Patsy Ayala | A Western Love Story at the Cowboy Festival
Love has a way of transforming a moment into a memory that lasts a lifetime.
Patsy Ayala | A Western Love Story at the Cowboy Festival
March 2: Donate Blood at Santa Clarita Libraries
American Red Cross is hosting Blood Drives at two Santa Clarita Libraries, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, March 2.
March 2: Donate Blood at Santa Clarita Libraries
‘The Music Shop’ Featured in March through Santa Clarita Public Library
The Santa Clarita Public Library has announced this year’s One Story One City selection: "The Music Shop" by Rachel Joyce. Throughout March, the Santa Clarita Public Library will host events inspired by the book’s themes of music and community.
‘The Music Shop’ Featured in March through Santa Clarita Public Library
Cougars Finish Second at RCC Invitational, Bouhaniche Claims Medalist Honors
College of the Canyons men's golf competed at the Riverside City College Invitational at Victoria Country Club on Monday, Feb. 23, with the Cougars finishing second in team scoring while also seeing Arnaud Bouhaniche claim individual medalist honors.
Cougars Finish Second at RCC Invitational, Bouhaniche Claims Medalist Honors
Artiga Earns All-WSC First-Team Honors
College of the Canyons women's basketball guard Kathy Artiga has been named an All-Western State Conference, South Division First-Team selection following a strong freshman campaign.
Artiga Earns All-WSC First-Team Honors
Boston, Cornelius, Irons Nab All-Conference Selections for Cougars
College of the Canyons had three players from its 2025-26 men's basketball team recognized as members of the All-Western State Conference, South Division team, with two earning First-Team recognition.
Boston, Cornelius, Irons Nab All-Conference Selections for Cougars
Canyons Track & Field Wins Seven Events at Pirate Invitational
College of the Canyons track & field turned in another productive outing at the annual Pirate Invitational hosted by Ventura College on Friday, Feb. 20 with the Cougars combining to win seven events with 30 top-five finishes.
Canyons Track & Field Wins Seven Events at Pirate Invitational
The Master’s Women Finish Sixth, Men Ninth in Nevada
The Master's University golf teams struggled in the 54-hole Sierra Nevada Spring Invitational hosted by OUAZ at the Coyote Springs Golf Club in Moapa, Nev. on Feb. 23 and 24.
The Master’s Women Finish Sixth, Men Ninth in Nevada
TMU Men’s Volleyball Tops Vanguard Again in Four Sets
The Master's University men's volleyball team improved to 6-0 on the season with its second win over Vanguard University in as many tries in The MacArthur Center on Saturday, Feb. 21.
TMU Men’s Volleyball Tops Vanguard Again in Four Sets
Today in SCV History (Feb. 26)
<strong>1923</strong> - U.S. release of Charles Chaplin film "The Pilgrim," partially shot at Saugus Train Station & Newhall First Presbyterian Church [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/thepilgrim1923_fullmovie.htm" target="_blank" rel="noopener">watch</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/thepilgrim1923_fullmovie.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/thepilgrim1923_fullmoviet.jpg" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;" alt="The Pilgrim"> </a>
California Retailers Association Launches California Retail Law Center
The California Retailers Association announced the official launch of the California Retail Law Center, a new legal and policy initiative designed to support retail legal teams navigating California’s complex and fast-evolving legal and regulatory environment.
California Retailers Association Launches California Retail Law Center
March 10: SCV Chamber Host InfluenceHer Boardroom Ready Panel
The Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce is gathering a panel of of women to share their experience working on corporate boards. 
March 10: SCV Chamber Host InfluenceHer Boardroom Ready Panel
March 3: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, March 3. 
March 3: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
LASD Major Crimes Bureau Detectives Seize $1.5M of Stolen Merchandise
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Bureau Cargo Criminal Apprehension Team Detectives conducted a search operation in Ontario on Wednesday, Feb. 18 investigating cargo theft.
LASD Major Crimes Bureau Detectives Seize $1.5M of Stolen Merchandise
