Wildland Weed Warriors Needs Volunteers

Wildland Weed Warriors, under the supervision of Santa Clarita city staff, needs volunteers to help restore vital habitat near Golden Valley Ranch Open Space by removing weeds and planting native chaparral plants.

Volunteers should bring work gloves. Optional tools to bring: shovel and/or stirrup hoe also called “scuffle” or “hula” hoe.

This will be an on-going outdoor restoration project meant to help provide more food and shelter for pollinators, birds, deer and other animals of the chaparral ecosystem.

You must register here to participate in this volunteer opportunity.

Age: 12 years and up, 12-13 year olds must be accompanied by parent.

Volunteers are needed Saturdays, April 2, April 16 and April 30 8 a.m. to noon.

Location/directions: Meet at Golden Valley Ranch Open Space, Placerita Trailhead, on the north side of Placerita Canyon Road. Take Placerita Canyon Road east from the 14 freeway 3.52 miles to the Golden Valley Ranch Open Space, Placerita Trailhead on the left side of the road.

— For your safety, wear work shoes, jeans and clothes you don’t mind getting dirty, gloves, hats, and sunscreen.

— Dressing in layers is best.

— Bring water and snacks.

For more volunteer opportunities in Santa Clarita visit Santa Clarita Volunteers.

