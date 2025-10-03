header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 3
1918 - Box-office superstar William S. Hart promotes 4th series of Liberty Loan (World War I) bonds, which went on sale Sept. 28 [story]
William S. Hart
Wiley Canyon Mixed Use Project Appealed by Neighbors to City Council
| Friday, Oct 3, 2025
Wiley Canyon Project site plan

Residents of the Calgrove/Wiley Canyon area have announced the appeal of the Wiley Canyon Mixed Use project to the Santa Clarita City Council for further review. The appeal was filed with the city of Santa Clarita’s clerk’s office on Sept. 30, within the 15-day appeal period.

The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission approved the Wiley Canyon Mixed-Use Project during its meeting held on Sept. 16.

In a press release issued by Annette Lucas, representing Calgrove Corridor Neighbors and others, residents of the area have listed the following areas of concern as a basis for the appeal:

“Neighbors of the old Smiser Mule Ranch property have been working for decades to ensure that development of the property would be suited for the area and conform to the Genral Plan. They opposed a 10-story hotel there in 2007 and then helped re-write and update the general plan to make sure future development would conform with the neighborhood, that local roads would be able to manage the traffic and that adequate infrasture was available for fire and sheriff services, as well as schools.

The development consists of 232 townhome and/or detached condominium units, at two stories in height. It includes a senior/assisted living facility with 120 units, at four stories in height. The commercial component would be 9,000 square feet.

Fire

The project is in a Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone. The community is especially concerned that no fire station will be built in this project. The closest station is No.124, in Stevenson Ranch, approximately 3 miles away with a response time that could exceed the required 8 minutes to some homes in the area and in a heavy traffic situation This station is already serving the existing 21,000 people in Stevenson Ranch. A major wildfire in 2016 (the Sage Fire) previously affected this area.

Last month the death toll in the horrendous Eaton and Palisades fires rose to 31. Many of these deaths were seniors that could not get out. A report released yesterday at the Board of Supervisors (the Fire Department is a County Agency), found several communication problems that added to the evacuation problems. We are concerned that two locked gets that require fire department or city personnel to open, may present similar problems in a fast moving-wind driven wildfire.

General Plan Consistency

The General Plan designates a 4-lane road in this area, but the city did not require widening.

Air Quality

The air quality analysis in the DEIR uses data from SCAQMD stations in Van Nuys, Downtown Los Angeles and in Newhall to east of Railroad Avenue. Site concentrations of pollutants, particularly PM 10/2.5, are undoubtedly higher at the project site than those at the SCAQMD stations used for modeling due to the site being located next to one of the greatest line sources of air pollution in the state, the I-5 freeway. The townhomes and the senior/assisted-living facility are all within the 500-foot setback from the I-5 Freeway. This violates the residential planning standards of both the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and the South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD). This project would expose both the elderly and children to high levels of pollution of undefined severity and represents a significant public health and safety impact.

Violation of the Santa Clarita Municipal Codes

The city granted a minor use permit and conditional use permit to allow a lower amount of commercial floor space in the multiuse zoning so that a four-story building could be included. This is now a pattern and practice by the city of regularly granting such waivers so that projects do not have to meet the multi-use commercial requirements. This enables the developer to build four-story buildings that impact the viewshed and create added traffic without meeting the City Code requirements for a multi-use project. We all support walkable communities, but apparently our planning department does not.

The Calgrove and Wiley Neighborhoods hope to work with the city to address these issues before the project is approved.”

Below; Freeway traffic at Calgrove and fire at Calgrove during Sage fire, 2016. Courtesy Annette Lucas.

2016 Sage fire traffic

Sage Fire
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Wiley Canyon Mixed Use Project Appealed by Neighbors to City Council

Wiley Canyon Mixed Use Project Appealed by Neighbors to City Council
Friday, Oct 3, 2025
esidents of the Calgrove/Wiley Canyon area have announced the appeal of the Wiley Canyon Mixed Use project to the Santa Clarita City Council for further review.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 7: Planning Commissions Meets to Consider Single Family Homes

Oct. 7: Planning Commissions Meets to Consider Single Family Homes
Friday, Oct 3, 2025
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will meet 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 7, at Santa Clarita City Hall to consider the construction of two single-family homes.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 2: Parks Commission to Meet for Open Space Acquisition Update

Oct. 2: Parks Commission to Meet for Open Space Acquisition Update
Tuesday, Sep 30, 2025
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 2 to receive an update on recent Open Space land acquisitions.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 25: Rain Barrel Purchase Program Returns

Oct. 25: Rain Barrel Purchase Program Returns
Monday, Sep 29, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita is hosting its next Rain Barrel Purchase Program beginning Saturday, Oct. 25, from 9 to 11 a.m., at The Centre located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Saugus, CA 91350.
FULL STORY...

UPDATE: LASD Seeks Public Help in Locating Missing At-Risk Santa Clarita Woman

UPDATE: LASD Seeks Public Help in Locating Missing At-Risk Santa Clarita Woman
Monday, Sep 29, 2025
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Missing Persons Detail, is seeking assistance in locating at-risk missing person, Teresa Williams.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 6-10: Daytime Lane Reductions Scheduled on I-5 in Castaic Area
Caltrans has announced daytime lane reductions at various locations in both directions of Interstate 5 from Lake Hughes Road to two miles north of Templin Highway for pavement rehabilitation during the week of Oct. 6-10.
Oct. 6-10: Daytime Lane Reductions Scheduled on I-5 in Castaic Area
Wiley Canyon Mixed Use Project Appealed by Neighbors to City Council
esidents of the Calgrove/Wiley Canyon area have announced the appeal of the Wiley Canyon Mixed Use project to the Santa Clarita City Council for further review.
Wiley Canyon Mixed Use Project Appealed by Neighbors to City Council
Schiavo Authors Three Bills Signed by Governor
Governor Gavin Newsom has signed into law three bills authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth), that will bring relief and accountability to California communities.
Schiavo Authors Three Bills Signed by Governor
Bipartisan Bill to Legalize Cheaper, Cleaner Fuel Signed Into Law
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita), co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus, has announced that the Caucus’ priority legislation to allow the sale of a cleaner and more affordable fuel blend known as E15, has been signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom.
Bipartisan Bill to Legalize Cheaper, Cleaner Fuel Signed Into Law
Oct. 3-Nov. 2: “Highwire Under the Big Top’ Art Exhibit at SCAA
The Santa Clarita Artists Association invites the public to view its newest art exhibit at the SCAA 6th Street Gallery in Old town Newhall, "Highwire Under the Big Top."
Oct. 3-Nov. 2: “Highwire Under the Big Top’ Art Exhibit at SCAA
Lady Mustangs Defeat Warriors to Stay Unbeaten
Four different players scored for The Master's University women's soccer team as it defeated the Life Pacific Warriors 5-1 Thursday, Oct. 2 on Reese Field in Santa Clarita.
Lady Mustangs Defeat Warriors to Stay Unbeaten
Rickard’s Hat Trick Powers TMU Past Life Pacific
The Master's University men's soccer's high-powered offense scored five goals in a 5-0 rout of Life Pacific University Thursday, Sept. 25 on Reese Field.
Rickard’s Hat Trick Powers TMU Past Life Pacific
Oct. 17: Canyons Softball to Host Movie Night
The College of the Canyons softball program is inviting fans of all ages to attend a special Movie Night under the stars at Whitten Field on Friday, Oct. 17.
Oct. 17: Canyons Softball to Host Movie Night
Oct. 7: Planning Commissions Meets to Consider Single Family Homes
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will meet 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 7, at Santa Clarita City Hall to consider the construction of two single-family homes.
Oct. 7: Planning Commissions Meets to Consider Single Family Homes
Canyons Suffers 34-13 Road Loss at No. 15 Cerritos College
College of the Canyons football was downed 34-13 at No. 15 Cerritos College on Saturday, Sept. 27, as the Cougars fell to 1-1 in National Division, Central League play.
Canyons Suffers 34-13 Road Loss at No. 15 Cerritos College
Today in SCV History (Oct. 3)
1918 - Box-office superstar William S. Hart promotes 4th series of Liberty Loan (World War I) bonds, which went on sale Sept. 28 [story]
William S. Hart
Oct. 11-20: Circus Vargas Presents ‘Hollywood Dreams’ at Valencia Town Center
Circus Vargas will present a new entertainment extravaganza, “Hollywood Dreams,” Oct. 11-20 at Valencia Town Center in Santa Clarita.
Oct. 11-20: Circus Vargas Presents ‘Hollywood Dreams’ at Valencia Town Center
Laurene Weste | Experience Culture, History at Hart Park
Santa Clarita’s story has always been one of history, community and preservation.
Laurene Weste | Experience Culture, History at Hart Park
Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Strengthens Emergency Preparedness with New Mobile Command Unit
Santa Clarita is no stranger to wildfires, floods and other emergency situations.
Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Strengthens Emergency Preparedness with New Mobile Command Unit
Oct. 4: NAACP After 5 Meet, Greet Scholarship Fundraiser at CalArts
Welcome to the NAACP Santa Clarita Branch, After 5 Community Meet and Greet Scholarship Fundraiser to be held Saturday, Oct. 4, 6-10 p.m. at California Institute of the Arts.
Oct. 4: NAACP After 5 Meet, Greet Scholarship Fundraiser at CalArts
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. Named Organization of the Year
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc., a federally qualified health center dedicated to providing affordable and accessible healthcare to underserved residents of the Santa Clarita Valley, has been named as Organization of the Year by the National Association of Social Workers, California Chapter.
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. Named Organization of the Year
Public Health Releases Report on Impact of Asthma on Children
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, in partnership with the Asthma Coalition of Los Angeles county, released Breathless: Impact of Asthma on Children in Los Angeles county, a new report highlighting the ongoing and significant impact of asthma on the health and well-being of children and families throughout the county.
Public Health Releases Report on Impact of Asthma on Children
Oct. 7: Supervisors to Hear Report on Special Election Preparations
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 7, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear a Report by the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk on the preparations for the Nov. 4, 2025 Statewide Special Election.
Oct. 7: Supervisors to Hear Report on Special Election Preparations
Oct. 11: Whimsical World of Carl Peters Opening at Rancho Camulos
Attend the Oct. 11, 1 p.m. opening of a fascinating new exhibit at the Rancho Camulos Museum.  Step into the Whimsical World of Carl Peters, the immigrant blacksmith who lived and worked at Camulos from about 1920 to 1943.
Oct. 11: Whimsical World of Carl Peters Opening at Rancho Camulos
Oct. 15: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer at Valencia Acura
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the October Business After Hours Mixer Wednesday, Oct. 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Valencia Acura.
Oct. 15: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer at Valencia Acura
Oct. 7: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 7.
Oct. 7: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
Today in SCV History (Oct. 2)
1945 - Cattle-rustling "Phantom of Vasquez Rocks" captured [story]
Phantom suspect
Schiavo‘s Office Offers Support Amidst Federal Government Shutdown
Tuesday night, the federal government shut down after Congress failed to pass a funding bill.
Schiavo‘s Office Offers Support Amidst Federal Government Shutdown
SCVNews.com