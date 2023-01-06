Wilk Announces 2023-24 Legislative Session Committee Assignments

SACRAMENTO – State Sen. Scott Wilk, representing the 21st Senate District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, announced Friday his committee memberships for the 2023-2024 Legislative Session. Wilk has been assigned to six standing committees and two joint committees. He will serve as Vice Chair of the Committees on Governmental Organization and Labor.

“I am looking forward to my work on these committees as their jurisdictions span so many of the challenges facing Californians – from learning loss for our students and unreliable energy all the way to CA’s infamously unfriendly business climate,” said Wilk. “Taking on Committees that are brand new to me while simultaneously continuing my work on Committees, like Education, on which I have served throughout most of my time in Sacramento, will be a great way to spend the next two year.”

Wilk has served on the Senate Education Committee, which hears bills relating to K-12 and higher education, most of his time in Sacramento. It is an issue that is near and dear to his heart having been active in his children’s schools and on the College of the Canyons Board of Trustees prior to coming to the Legislature.

“The issues facing our schools, students and families have never been more critical. Distance learning – or lack thereof – has resulted in learning loss for most students, which leaves parents, teachers and school districts with the tremendous challenge of reversing that trend,” said Wilk. “The pandemic has also exposed a stark difference in our school systems and the limited choices the state provides parents to decide what is the best learning environment or school for their child.”

He will also serve as the Vice Chair of both the Senate Committee on Labor, Public Employment and Retirement and the Senate Committee on Governmental Organization.

In addition, Wilk will serve as a member of the Committees on Business and Professions, Energy, Utilities and Commerce, Judiciary and the Joint Committee on Rules and the Joint Legislative Audit Committee. Wilk will also continue his work on the State Allocation Board.

###

Sen. Wilk represents the 21st Senate District, which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor valleys. You can learn more about Scott by visiting his website.

