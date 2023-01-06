header image

1800 - Teuteu, 34, wife of village captain, baptized (as Tomasa) at S.F. Mission; born at Tochonanga (Newhall area) in 1766, before Europeans arrived [record]
Wilk Announces 2023-24 Legislative Session Committee Assignments
Friday, Jan 6, 2023
Scott Wilk

File photo.

SACRAMENTO – State Sen. Scott Wilk, representing the 21st Senate District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, announced Friday his committee memberships for the 2023-2024 Legislative Session. Wilk has been assigned to six standing committees and two joint committees. He will serve as Vice Chair of the Committees on Governmental Organization and Labor.

“I am looking forward to my work on these committees as their jurisdictions span so many of the challenges facing Californians – from learning loss for our students and unreliable energy all the way to CA’s infamously unfriendly business climate,” said Wilk. “Taking on Committees that are brand new to me while simultaneously continuing my work on Committees, like Education, on which I have served throughout most of my time in Sacramento, will be a great way to spend the next two year.”

Wilk has served on the Senate Education Committee, which hears bills relating to K-12 and higher education, most of his time in Sacramento. It is an issue that is near and dear to his heart having been active in his children’s schools and on the College of the Canyons Board of Trustees prior to coming to the Legislature.

“The issues facing our schools, students and families have never been more critical. Distance learning – or lack thereof – has resulted in learning loss for most students, which leaves parents, teachers and school districts with the tremendous challenge of reversing that trend,” said Wilk. “The pandemic has also exposed a stark difference in our school systems and the limited choices the state provides parents to decide what is the best learning environment or school for their child.”

He will also serve as the Vice Chair of both the Senate Committee on Labor, Public Employment and Retirement and the Senate Committee on Governmental Organization.

In addition, Wilk will serve as a member of the Committees on Business and Professions, Energy, Utilities and CommerceJudiciary and the Joint Committee on Rules and the Joint Legislative Audit Committee. Wilk will also continue his work on the State Allocation Board.

###
Sen. Wilk represents the 21st Senate District, which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor valleys. You can learn more about Scott by visiting his website.
Five SCV Schools Selected for California Distinguished Award
Friday, Jan 6, 2023
Five SCV Schools Selected for California Distinguished Award
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Friday that more than 350 elementary schools have been selected for the prestigious 2023 California Distinguished Schools Program, including five local schools in the Santa Clarita Valley.
SCV Man & Woman of the Year Nominations Now Open
Friday, Jan 6, 2023
SCV Man & Woman of the Year Nominations Now Open
The 2023 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year dinner, an annual premier volunteer recognition event, will be held on Friday, May 5, at 6 p.m., at the Hyatt Valencia and nominations are now open.
City Inviting Residents to MLK Day Unity Walk
Friday, Jan 6, 2023
City Inviting Residents to MLK Day Unity Walk
The city of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita City Council invite the community to come together for a Unity Walk in celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road on Monday, Jan 16, at 9 a.m.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
