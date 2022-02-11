Wilk Announces Inaugural Fellowship Program

SACRAMENTO — California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, has announced the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Fellowship program, which is an amazing opportunity for college students to gain valuable insight into California’s policymaking process and help shape the future of California.

“This fellowship is a great opportunity for a student interested in California government and policy. Successful candidates will work in a lawmaker’s office and get a behind-the-scenes look at the legislative process in action,” said Wilk. “Fellows will walk away with first-hand knowledge of crafting policy, connections in the Capitol, stories to share, and an all-around great learning experience. Good luck to all applicants.”

As a coveted and rigorous fellowship program, fellows will be given the opportunity to develop close working relationships with legislators, advocates and agency representatives that may result in future employment and/or educational opportunities. Fellows will receive a $2,500 stipend, including a $1,000 housing stipend and a public transportation pass.

The caucus will select two fellows for the Summer 2022 cycle, August to September, in Sacramento. Pending changes to public health orders, the fellowship program will require in-person attendance in the state capitol for up to 30 hours per week.

Click here to learn more about the 2022 Fellowship Program and how to apply. Deadline for applications is March 25, 2022.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...