Wilk Announces Millions of Dollars Awarded to Combat Youth Homelessness

SACRAMENTO – California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced more than $3 million in funding from the Transitional Housing Program will benefit Los Angeles and San Bernardino Counties. The Transitional Housing Program, a program of the California Department of Housing and Community Development, is focused on assisting those aged 18-to-24 years to locate and maintain housing, with priority given to those formerly in the foster care and probation systems.

“Unfortunately, homelessness is an issue we just can’t ignore. While there are many actions our state must take to finally end the homelessness crisis, better resources for vulnerable youth is a step in the right direction. By helping the young people of our communities remain housed, we deal a heavy and lasting blow to the perpetual cycle of homelessness,” said Wilk.

Earlier this year, Senate Republicans introduced a robust legislative package to act on combating homelessness calling for accountability, compassion and treatment with the emphasis on the need to improve state prevention programs.

Former foster youth and those who have recently left the criminal justice system can be at a greater risk for homelessness. Senate Republicans contend that those vulnerable members of our communities must be better served if the cycle of homelessness is to be broken. New Transitional Housing Program funds can advance this goal by supporting at-risk youth across California.

Learn more about the Republican ACT plan to combat homelessness here.

Scott Wilk represents the 21st Senate District which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor Valleys.

