Wilk Announces Scholarship Contests in Commemoration of the Armenian Genocide

California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Feb. 8 two scholarship contests sponsored by the California Armenian Legislative Caucus for the 2022 remembrance of the Armenian Genocide.

California high school students in grades ninth through 12th are invited to participate in an essay and/or a visual arts contest to increase awareness of the Armenian Genocide, which is commemorated on April 24.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for interested students to display their artistic talent, whether it is expressing those words on paper or storytelling through visual arts about one of the worst atrocities against the Armenian people,” said Wilk. “I hope students will seize this chance to participate in one or both scholarship contests and learn more about the Armenian Genocide.”

The deadline for the essay and visual arts submissions is April 8, 2022, and the California Armenian Legislative Caucus notifies winners prior to April 15, 2022. Winners will receive scholarships and acknowledgment on Armenian Advocacy Day hosted by the California Armenian Legislative Caucus. In addition, the original artwork of winners may be on display in the California State Capitol. Click here to learn more details about the 2022 essay and visual arts scholarship contests.

Wilk represents the 21st Senate District which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor Valleys.

