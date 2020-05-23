Wilk Backs North L.A. County Cities’ Request for Regional Control

SACRAMENTO – California Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has sent a letter to the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors urging the Board to approve a motion allowing for regional authority on COVID-19 related reopening of businesses.

In his letter, Wilk praised Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s leadership during the crisis and expressed his concern that policies lumping rural areas of the county in with more urban counterparts will ultimately hold back the county recovery as a whole.

Wilk, who represents the 21st Senate District which encompasses part of northern L.A. County including the Santa Clarita Valley, issued the following statement:

“Thank you to Supervisor Barger for her leadership and support for our local communities. She understands that one size does not fit all when it comes to the impact of COVID19. Therefore, I urge our Board of Supervisors (to) approve the motion presented by Supervisor Barger to allow for (the) regionalization of re-openings.

“It makes sense economically for the county to facilitate the opening of cities less impacted by the virus as long the reopening follows the guidelines laid out by the governor to be safe and responsible. Local governments should be able to determine when it is time to move from safer at home, to safer at work.”

Read Wilk’s letter to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors here.

Wilk submitted request to Governor Gavin Newsom on May 20 to allow the northern portion of Los Angeles County to establish its own timetable for reopening.

Read that letter click here.