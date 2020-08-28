Wilk, GOP Senators Under COVID-19 Quarantine

State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, and almost all Republican California senators were abruptly required to vote remotely after one of their colleagues tested positive for COVID-19.

The move comes after Sen. Brian Jones, R-Santee, received news Wednesday that he had tested positive for the virus, unexpectedly closing the Senate session on their last week.

“He will be taking additional tests to recheck the results and to rule out possibility of a false-positive result,” read a Wednesday tweet from Jones’ office. “In the meantime, he’ll be following CDC and CDPH protocols for those receiving a positive test result.”

Wilk said in a statement Thursday he had decided to self-quarantine as a result:

“Earlier this week one of my Senate colleagues tested positive for COVID-19. Like many other senators, I interacted with this legislator. In an abundance of caution, I will be self-quarantining in Sacramento, monitoring my health, testing for the virus tomorrow and again next week.

“I feel that my risk level is low as I follow the recommended protocols, but the health and safety of my family, colleagues and the many vulnerable Californians who could potentially contract the virus from an asymptomatic transmission remain my priority.”

Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins acknowledged that while many members of the Republican Caucus were disappointed not to be on the floor, “I also know they would never knowingly put the health and safety of others at risk,” read a statement.

The matter comes after a handful of members of the state Assembly had also tested positive for COVID-19, including Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, in early July.

Lackey was temporarily hospitalized but returned home after receiving “excellent treatment at the Palmdale Regional Medical Center.”