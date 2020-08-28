[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1962 - Valleywide brush fire consumes Gene Autry's Melody Ranch movie town in Placerita Canyon [story]
Melody Ranch on fire
Wilk, GOP Senators Under COVID-19 Quarantine
| Friday, Aug 28, 2020
senators

State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, and almost all Republican California senators were abruptly required to vote remotely after one of their colleagues tested positive for COVID-19.

The move comes after Sen. Brian Jones, R-Santee, received news Wednesday that he had tested positive for the virus, unexpectedly closing the Senate session on their last week.

“He will be taking additional tests to recheck the results and to rule out possibility of a false-positive result,” read a Wednesday tweet from Jones’ office. “In the meantime, he’ll be following CDC and CDPH protocols for those receiving a positive test result.”

Wilk said in a statement Thursday he had decided to self-quarantine as a result:

“Earlier this week one of my Senate colleagues tested positive for COVID-19. Like many other senators, I interacted with this legislator. In an abundance of caution, I will be self-quarantining in Sacramento, monitoring my health, testing for the virus tomorrow and again next week.

“I feel that my risk level is low as I follow the recommended protocols, but the health and safety of my family, colleagues and the many vulnerable Californians who could potentially contract the virus from an asymptomatic transmission remain my priority.”

Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins acknowledged that while many members of the Republican Caucus were disappointed not to be on the floor, “I also know they would never knowingly put the health and safety of others at risk,” read a statement.

The matter comes after a handful of members of the state Assembly had also tested positive for COVID-19, including Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, in early July.

Lackey was temporarily hospitalized but returned home after receiving “excellent treatment at the Palmdale Regional Medical Center.”

CSUN Receives Grant to Support New Generation of Climate Change Leaders
California State University, Northridge Chicano/a studies professor Stevie Ruiz and a team of academics across the country have received nearly $500,000 from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to develop a national initiative to foster a new generation of leaders who understand the intersectionality between climate change and the disproportionate impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on communities of color
CSUN Receives Grant to Support New Generation of Climate Change Leaders
Animal Care & Control Urging Residents to Include Pets, Livestock in Emergency Plans
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care & Control (DACC) is continuing its emergency animal sheltering services for residents displaced by the devastating Lake Fire, which has burned more than 31,000 acres in the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys of northern Los Angeles County.
Animal Care & Control Urging Residents to Include Pets, Livestock in Emergency Plans
Henry Mayo Recognized for Commitment to Quality Stroke Care
For the eighth consecutive year, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.
Henry Mayo Recognized for Commitment to Quality Stroke Care
Aug. 29: Triumph Foundation’s Virtual ‘Let ’em Roll’ Poker Tournament
Triumph Foundation is hosting its 10th annual ‘Let’em Roll’ Fundraiser as a virtual Poker Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 29, at 4:00 p.m.
Aug. 29: Triumph Foundation’s Virtual ‘Let ’em Roll’ Poker Tournament
Chamber to Offer Virtual 90-Day Action Plan Workshop
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday their newest exclusive partnership with One True North, a leadership and business coaching solutions practice in Valencia, to offer GrowthCLUB to the business community.
Chamber to Offer Virtual 90-Day Action Plan Workshop
County Launches ‘L.A. vs Hate’ Initiative to Report Hate Crime Incidents
The County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors, the L.A. County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services (WDACS), and the Commission on Human Relations jointly announced Thursday the launch of the “L.A. vs Hate” initiative to report and end incidents of hate and hate crimes in L.A. County.
County Launches ‘L.A. vs Hate’ Initiative to Report Hate Crime Incidents
Valencia, Saugus High Students Selected as Finalists in National Artists, Authors Showcase
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce that two local students were selected as national finalists in Sister Cities International’s 2020 Young Artists and Authors Showcase (YAAS).
Valencia, Saugus High Students Selected as Finalists in National Artists, Authors Showcase
Sept. 8: Panel of Historical Novelists to Discuss Traveling Through the Ages
The Santa Clarita Library and the Southern California Chapter of the Historical Novel Society are teaming up once again to present a virtual panel Traveling Through the Ages on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 8: Panel of Historical Novelists to Discuss Traveling Through the Ages
Residents Invited to Participate in City’s 35 Parks Challenge
Can you complete the 35 Parks Challenge? The city of Santa Clarita invites residents to visit all 35 beautiful parks in Santa Clarita as a part of the 35 Parks Challenge.
Residents Invited to Participate in City’s 35 Parks Challenge
COC Offering Remote Learning Services to Students
With its campuses largely closed to students and the public during the fall 2020 semester, College of the Canyons will make a wide range of student services available remotely to support learning while also helping to curb the spread of COVID-19.
COC Offering Remote Learning Services to Students
Purple & Gold Lights Illuminate City Hall to Honor 100th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage
Santa Clarita City Hall was among multiple locations across the country illuminated by purple and gold lights Wednesday to celebrate the 19th Amendment and the 100th anniversary of women’s constitutional right to vote.
Purple & Gold Lights Illuminate City Hall to Honor 100th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage
West Ranch Students Create Safe Haven Blog for Teens, Mental Wellness
In an effort to create a safe haven for teens that focuses on mental wellness, West Ranch High School seniors and tennis team co-captains Brooke Johnston and Shaira Busnawi decided to create a blog.
West Ranch Students Create Safe Haven Blog for Teens, Mental Wellness
Biologists Determine Bobcat, Mountain Lion Killed by Rat Poison
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — An adult female bobcat and a subadult male mountain lion have both died directly from the effects of anticoagulant rat poisons (or anticoagulant rodenticides, also known as ARs), in the Simi Hills and Santa Susana Mountains north of the Santa Monica Mountains this year, according to National Park Service biologists.
Biologists Determine Bobcat, Mountain Lion Killed by Rat Poison
Today in SCV History (Aug. 27)
1933 - Atholl McBean elected president of The Newhall Land and Farming Company [link]
Atholl McBean
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 235,386 Cases Countywide, 5,629 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 58 new deaths and 1,642 new cases of COVID-19, with a total of 5,269 cases and 53 deaths reported among Santa Clarita Valley residents since the pandemic began.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 235,386 Cases Countywide, 5,629 SCV Cases
Sept. 8: Advisory Panel to Address Chiquita Canyon Landfill Violations Notices
At its next meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 8, the Los Angeles County Community Advisory Committee for Chiquita Canyon Landfill will address Notices of Violations of the landfill's Conditional Use Permit and air quality standards for surrounding communities.
Sept. 8: Advisory Panel to Address Chiquita Canyon Landfill Violations Notices
Princess Cruises Cancels Early 2021 World Cruises on 2 Ships
Valencia, California-based Princess Cruises is canceling its early 2021 world cruises and Circle South America cruises on two ships.
Princess Cruises Cancels Early 2021 World Cruises on 2 Ships
COC Foundation Database Caught in Blackbaud Ransomware Attack
The College of the Canyons Foundation database of alumni and donors was caught up in a recent ransomware attack on Blackbaud, the college's technology provider, according to Foundation officials.
COC Foundation Database Caught in Blackbaud Ransomware Attack
Heat Alert for SCV Extended Through Saturday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has extended a heat alert for the Santa Clarita Valley through Saturday due to a forecast of high temperatures.
Heat Alert for SCV Extended Through Saturday
