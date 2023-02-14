Wilk Honors Community Leaders in Recognition of Black History Month

SACRAMENTO – In honor of Black History Month, California State Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) is pleased to recognize several prominent Black leaders, Barbara Dew, Kei Kei Lee and De’chane “Dey” Yusef, from Senate District 21 who have dedicated their lives to uplifting local families, students and their communities as a whole.

“Black History Month is an acknowledgement and celebration of the Black experiences, achievements and contributions that define this nation and make it great,” said Wilk. “This month, I’m honored to highlight three exceptional individuals. Whether it’s by creating better educational opportunities, supporting families through nonprofits or continuing the pursuit of knowledge, this month’s honorees make it their mission to see their loved ones and communities thrive. Congratulations to this year’s recipients Barbara Dew, Kei Kei Lee and De’chane “Dey” Yusef.”

Antelope Valley Honoree – De’chane “Dey” Yusef, AA, BA, BS, BA, MA, JD

To say De’chane “Dey” Yusef’s has a thirst for knowledge is an understatement. After graduating high school she studied computer science and went on to earn her liberal arts associate’s degree from Chaffey College. Following that, she earned duel master’s degrees in Public Administration and Political Science from California State University, Los Angeles and then earned bachelor’s degrees from California State University San Bernardino in Liberal Studies, Political Science and Paralegal Studies. On top of all that, she also obtained a law degree from Loyola Law School.

In addition to her continuous educational pursuits, Yusef cared for her mother during a battle with cancer and managed to raise four children through it all. Despite those challenging experiences, she was able set a positive example on how to live with a purpose and be a benefit to one’s community.

As the Founder and Executive Director/CEO of E&E Love Foundation she works to help foster youth and struggling families with putting loved ones to rest. That help can come in the form of grief support, burials, celebrations of life and assistance with financial obligations. E&E Love Foundation also supports the foster youth community by helping them with housing, daily necessities and other services.

A firm believer in the saying “it takes a village,” Yusef wants to help “motivate, protect and shelter all of God’s little ones.”

She says, “It is necessary that we teach, protect, and increase the children of this generation and the next. I am a protector and I guard with excellence and love.”

In addition to her work with E&E Love Foundation, Yusef serves on a number of Antelope Valley nonprofits and organizations:

MomsHouse, Board of Directors

Center of Alternative Meditations, Executive Board Treasurer & Certified Mediator

AVCC, Executive Board of Directors

D & J Consulting Group, Legal Consulting/Consigliere

Managing Partner, Fesuy Management

AV Tribal Council NP

Santa Clarita Honoree – Kei Kei Lee

Lee has spent her life using her personal and professional experiences to be a people champion.

Whether leading strategy and operations in the corporate world, or providing support and resources for underserved communities with Coco Moms, she is a true proponent of helping people reach their full potentials.

A Californian born and raised, Lee’s hobbies include reading and spending time with her husband and three children.

As Founder/Executive Director of nonprofit Coco Moms of Santa Clarita Valley, she works to support Black mothers and their health by raising awareness on a number of issues. Events like last October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Workout, done in partnership with Circle of Hope, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Remedy Athletix, aimed to do just that.

“Black women are four times more likely to have breast cancer and get the most aggressive metastatic breast cancer than any other race,” she said. “So it’s important that we’re fighting for our health, moving these bodies and doing all these things… we need to continue to spread awareness, get resources out to your friends, invite people to events like this and keep the conversation going.”

With Coco Moms, Lee also strives to support the emotional and social development of young children by helping them communicate their emotions more effectively, self-regulate and make friends.

Victor Valley Honoree – Barbara Dew

Barbara Dew is an educator for the Victor Elementary School District, with her time in the Victor Valley going back over 60 years. She went to Hook Jr. High, graduated from Victor Valley High School in 1966 and then went on to attend Victor Valley College.

She not only graduated Chapman College with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, she also earned a Multiple Subject Credential from University of California Riverside and master’s in Boardsmanship at California State University, San Bernardino.

Growing up in a military family allowed her to live and travel throughout both the United States and Europe. It’s those influences and experiences that cultivated her passion for history and led her to establish Old Families, an African-American and Hispanic Pioneer Exhibit that was featured in the Victor Valley Museum. Her advocacy for education extends beyond her classroom. Barbara has been instrumental in getting scholarships for young adults who attend Victor Valley College and selected the location of the San Bernardino County SELPA building in Apple Valley.

Dew was the first African American to be crowned Miss Victorville in 1967. And in 1996, she was also the first African America Woman to be elected Governing Board Member of the Victor Valley Union High School District. Two years later, she would become the board’s first president. More recently in 2020, Barbara was honored as School Board Member of the Year by the California African American Superintendents and Administrators (CAASA).

Today Dew continues to be a reliable presence, working hard for the district, its students and their families. And as a member of the California School Board Association Legislative Committee, she is proud to help craft education legislation on both the state and federal levels. She is married to Lionel M. Dew with whom she has a son, Nicholas.

Wilk represents the 21st Senate District, which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor valleys.

