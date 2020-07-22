edd -- fix the backlog

Wilk, Hurtado Ask Governor to Keep EDD Open 24/7 to Clear Backlog

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Jul 22, 2020

By Press Release

SACRAMENTO – California Senators Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita), representing the 21st Senate District and Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger), representing the 14th Senate District, announced they have asked Governor Newsom to issue an Executive Order to keep the state Employment Development Department phone lines and operations open and fully staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until the backlog in claims processing is addressed.

“When our constituents can’t feed their families or keep roofs over their heads because EDD has failed to process months-old unemployment claims, it is not a political issue — it is a crisis,” Wilk said. “California is in a crisis and without drastic actions, the situation at EDD will only continue to deteriorate, especially if the state continues on the trajectory of opening and closing businesses in response to the pandemic. If EDD doesn’t clear this up quickly people will end up out of their homes and in the streets.”

“The COVID pandemic has created unprecedented unemployment throughout the state. While the statewide average sits around 15%, parts of the southern central valley is upward of 24%,” Hurtado said. “To address this extraordinary time in the pandemic we have no choice but to provide unfettered access to help process claims.”

EDD’s long history of technology problems has been exacerbated by the surge of Californians applying for unemployment during the pandemic resulting in a backlog of claims, unanswered phone lines, glitches in the claims process and other problems.

As an emergency workaround to the failed IT systems at EDD, Senators Hurtado and Wilk have requested that the governor issue an Executive Order to keep EDD operational at all times until the backlog is addressed.

Read the letter here.

No Comments for : Wilk, Hurtado Ask Governor to Keep EDD Open 24/7 to Clear Backlog


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Record New California Cases, County 7-Day Average; SCV Cases Total 4,038

    Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Record New California Cases, County 7-Day Average; SCV Cases Total 4,038

    1 hour ago
  • Free Printing Services Now Available at OTN Library

    Free Printing Services Now Available at OTN Library

    2 hours ago
  • Santa Clarita Receives $18.3M in CARES Act Funds for Transit Services

    Santa Clarita Receives $18.3M in CARES Act Funds for Transit Services

    5 hours ago
  • Hart District Likely to Proceed with Sequoia Move; Parents Express Concerns

    Hart District Likely to Proceed with Sequoia Move; Parents Express Concerns

    5 hours ago
  • Wilk, Hurtado Ask Governor to Keep EDD Open 24/7 to Clear Backlog

    Wilk, Hurtado Ask Governor to Keep EDD Open 24/7 to Clear Backlog

    5 hours ago
  • Appointments Available at County COVID-19 Testing Sites Including COC

    Appointments Available at County COVID-19 Testing Sites Including COC

    7 hours ago
  • Princess Cruises Extends Pause of Global Ship Operations

    Princess Cruises Extends Pause of Global Ship Operations

    7 hours ago
  • Supes Ask State to Improve Distance Learning for L.A. County Youth

    Supes Ask State to Improve Distance Learning for L.A. County Youth

    7 hours ago
  • Mission San Gabriel Fire Sparks Sadness, and a Reckoning

    Mission San Gabriel Fire Sparks Sadness, and a Reckoning

    8 hours ago
  • Scam Alert: Beware of Bogus COVID-19 Contact Tracers

    Scam Alert: Beware of Bogus COVID-19 Contact Tracers

    8 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.