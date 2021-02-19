header image

1803 - Indigenous family members removed from Caamulus (Camulos) village, Piru area, are baptized at San Fernando Mission [record]
mission
Wilk Introduces Measure to Allow Added Layer of Public Input on Large Projects
| Friday, Feb 19, 2021
leader-elect
California Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita.

 

SACRAMENTO – Senator Scott Wilk, representing the 21st Senate District, has introduced Senate Bill 520 co-authored by Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita. The measure would give the public a second opportunity to weigh in on large projects approved more than 30 years ago before those projects can move forward.

The CEMEX mega-mine in the Santa Clarita Valley is an example of a project to which this bill would apply.

“A lot can happen in 30 years, and a large project that was initially approved in the 1990s may no longer be the right fit for a community in 2021. The public deserves an opportunity for review. In our community, the CEMEX mega-mine is one such project that I believe the public has a right to weigh in on before it moves forward,” said Wilk. “Giving the public the ability to make its case for or against such projects after decades of inactivity should be part of the process.”

“Our families deserve to have a voice in major projects that will impact our community. What looked promising back in 1990 may not be what is best for our families today, and they must have their voices heard,” said Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares.

SB 520 is a reintroduction of SB 797 from last session, which did not receive a hearing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill would reopen the public protest period on a State Water Resources Control Board water permit application when a decision has not been made within 30 years of the application’s original filing date.

Currently, the Water Board can opt to reopen a protest period, but this bill would require that it does so after such a long period of time.

“SB 520 will allow community members and locally elected officials the opportunity to make a case to state regulators as to why such major projects, such as the CEMEX mega-mine, would be disastrous to their communities,” said Wilk.

SB 520 will be referred to the appropriate Senate policy committees for hearings in the coming months.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Tataviam Tribe Leader Expresses Concerns at Study Session on Hart High Indian Mascot
During another informational session Wednesday on the Hart High School Indians mascot, the William S. Hart Union High School District’s board heard from a representative of the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians.
Tataviam Tribe Leader Expresses Concerns at Study Session on Hart High Indian Mascot
SCV Water Announces Second Virtual Public Meeting, Extension to Public Comment Period
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced it will extend its public comment period for the Saugus Aquifer Non-Time Critical Removal Action to March 19 and will host a second virtual public meeting on Thursday, March 4 at 4 p.m.
SCV Water Announces Second Virtual Public Meeting, Extension to Public Comment Period
Saugus High Shooting Victims’ Names Added to Central Park Sign
Thousands of people gathered at Central Park more than a year ago to honor the victims of the deadly Saugus High School shooting. Today, those victims’ names are officially part of the entrance to the place where the community came together to mourn.
Saugus High Shooting Victims’ Names Added to Central Park Sign
Wilk Introduces Measure to Allow Added Layer of Public Input on Large Projects
Senator Scott Wilk, representing the 21st Senate District, has introduced Senate Bill 520 co-authored by Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita. The measure would give the public a second opportunity to weigh in on large projects approved more than 30 years ago before those projects can move forward.
Wilk Introduces Measure to Allow Added Layer of Public Input on Large Projects
State Updates Guidance for Youth and Recreational Adult Sports
The California Department of Public Health released updated guidance for youth and recreational adult sports on Feb. 19 in an effort to help communities reduce transmission while still being able to remain physically active.
State Updates Guidance for Youth and Recreational Adult Sports
Today in SCV History (Feb. 19)
1803 - Indigenous family members removed from Caamulus (Camulos) village, Piru area, are baptized at San Fernando Mission [record]
mission
COC Theatre Department Presents ‘Virtuality’ at Musical Festival
The College ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌Canyons‌ ‌Theatre‌ ‌Department’s‌ ‌devised‌ ‌production‌ ‌“Virtuality: the 2020 Tournaments" was presented at the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (KCACTF) for Region 8 held Feb. 10 - 13.
COC Theatre Department Presents ‘Virtuality’ at Musical Festival
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Deaths at Henry Mayo; Public Health Officials Remain Vigilant
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 153 new deaths, including two deaths at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, and 2,873 new cases of COVID-19, with 25,469 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Deaths at Henry Mayo; Public Health Officials Remain Vigilant
Santa Clarita Public Libraries to Resume Passport Services
The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to continue passport services at the Valencia and Canyon Country library branches beginning Monday, Feb. 22.
Santa Clarita Public Libraries to Resume Passport Services
Drive-In Movies Coming to Santa Clarita
Experience a movie like never before by joining the city of Santa Clarita for a night under the stars at East Walker Ranch!
Drive-In Movies Coming to Santa Clarita
SCV Seniors Receive Special Valentine’s Day Delivery
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley recently made a special delivery of 120 handmade Valentine’s Day cards to Sunrise Senior Living on McBean Parkway.
SCV Seniors Receive Special Valentine’s Day Delivery
Newhall, Vista Canyon Area Housing Projects One Step Closer to Construction
Two developments, one for residential housing near the Vista Canyon project and the other for assisted living in Newhall, are one step closer toward construction, following a green light Tuesday from Santa Clarita planning commissioners.
Newhall, Vista Canyon Area Housing Projects One Step Closer to Construction
L.A County Names Cheri Todoroff New Homeless Initiative’s Interim Executive Director
Cheri Todoroff, Community Programs at the Department of Health Services director, has been selected to succeed Phil Ansell as head of the County’s Homeless Initiative upon his retirement on Wednesday, March 31, Chief Executive Officer Fesia Davenport announced.
L.A County Names Cheri Todoroff New Homeless Initiative’s Interim Executive Director
SoCal Edison Includes Acton, Agua Dulce for Site Improvements
While Acton and Agua Dulce are likely to receive hardened power grids over the coming year to reduce the number of power shutoffs, the Santa Clarita area, including parts of Canyon Country, is not included in plans for large-scale, expedited improvements.
SoCal Edison Includes Acton, Agua Dulce for Site Improvements
Arts for Santa Clarita Commits to Cultural Equity, Inclusion Policies
Arts for Santa Clarita -- an organization dedicated to the development and facilitation of arts programming, facilities, education, support, and advocacy -- recently adopted a Cultural Equity and Inclusion Statement for the organization.
Arts for Santa Clarita Commits to Cultural Equity, Inclusion Policies
Today in SCV History (Feb. 18)
1955 - Actor and nightclub owner Ace Cain incorporates the Rocky Springs Country Club in Sand Canyon [story]
Ace Cain
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Deaths at Henry Mayo as L.A. County Cases, Deaths Drop Sharply
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 162 new deaths and 2,394 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, while Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported two new deaths even as the county's cases and deaths decline.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Deaths at Henry Mayo as L.A. County Cases, Deaths Drop Sharply
Security Breach at Address Verification Company May Compromise DMV Info
A company used by the California Department of Motor Vehicles to verify vehicle registration addresses has had a security breach, and the DMV is notifying customers out of an abundance of caution.
Security Breach at Address Verification Company May Compromise DMV Info
Parents of SCV Students Reflect on Positives of Virtual Schooling
It’s been an unprecedented year of virtual schooling and, with Tuesday’s announcement of some school reopenings, several Santa Clarita Valley parents and students reflected on the wins and advancements they have made with online learning.
Parents of SCV Students Reflect on Positives of Virtual Schooling
Hart District Still Seeking Members for Measure SA Oversight Committee
Officials from the William S. Hart Union High School District announced Tuesday they’re still looking for two new members to serve on the Measure SA Citizens’ Oversight Committee, after extending their deadline for applications.
Hart District Still Seeking Members for Measure SA Oversight Committee
SCV Students Share Thoughts on Online Instruction, Return to In-Person Learning
After a year of online instruction, Santa Clarita Valley students expressed mixed feelings about the Los Angeles County announcement Monday that some schools can return to in-person learning.
SCV Students Share Thoughts on Online Instruction, Return to In-Person Learning
Districts, Families React to News of Elementary School Reopenings
After the Los Angeles County Department of Education made a late-night announcement Monday that schools could reopen for TK-6 grade students, parents and school districts around the Santa Clarita Valley began to put their return-to-campus plans into action.
Districts, Families React to News of Elementary School Reopenings
Public Health Explains Guidelines for Elementary School In-Person Instruction
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials laid out guidelines that would allow elementary schools to return to in-person instruction immediately, following the announcement L.A. County had reached the necessary threshold, per the state’s metrics.
Public Health Explains Guidelines for Elementary School In-Person Instruction
White House Opens Mass Vaccination Sites in L.A., Oakland
The federal government mobilized two mass vaccination sites in California on Tuesday, marking a major policy shift against the COVID-19 pandemic with the White House taking the lead more than a year after the first cases were reported in the United States.
White House Opens Mass Vaccination Sites in L.A., Oakland
