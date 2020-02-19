[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1803 - Indian family members removed from Caamulus (Camulos) village, Piru area, are baptized at San Fernando Mission [record]
Wilk Introduces New Animal Blood Donor Bill
| Wednesday, Feb 19, 2020
animal blood - AV and Simi, Scott and Vanessa Wilk's dogs.
AV and Simi, Scott and Vanessa Wilk's dogs.

 

California Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita), has introduced Senate Bill 1115, a measure that would increase California’s animal blood supply by allowing for community-based animal blood donations.

If passed and signed into law by the governor, SB 1115 would save pets’ lives as California’s current system allows for only two closed-colony blood banks, a system so restrictive it has resulted in a critical shortage of animal blood for pets in need.

SB 1115 will also bring additional transparency and oversight to animal blood banks in California.

“Pets die every day simply because there is not enough animal blood in the system. With SB 1115 we have an opportunity to save pets’ lives by ensuring a more robust supply of blood and phase out the current system of caging blood donor animals,” said Wilk, who represents the 21st Senate District.

“SB 1115 will allow for community-based blood donations, which means healthy animals, under the supervision of a veterinarian, can donate blood and then, like their human blood donor counterparts, go home to their families when done,” Wilk said.

Ambiguity in existing law has led to a relatively limited regulatory scheme for animal blood banks – leading the California Department of Food and Agriculture only to approve commercial licensure for closed-colony banks, which house dogs and cats for the specific purpose of taking their blood.

Forty-nine other states already allow for the more humane community-based blood banks, and this bill will bring California in line with the rest of nation.

In 2019, Senator Wilk authored Senate Bill 202, a similar measure that was vetoed by Governor Gavin Newsom despite receiving unanimous support in the legislature. In his veto message the governor stated he was “supportive of changing California’s law governing animal blood donation” however, SB 202 did not go “far enough.”

“I have been working with stakeholders to address the governor’s concerns when he vetoed my legislation last year,” Wilk said. “In his veto message, he stated that it did not go ‘far enough’ to ensure the safe and humane treatment of donor animals. We can all agree that the safety and humane treatment of donor animals is critical and that adequate oversight and enforcement are in place to meet these goals, so I am optimistic we will find common ground as we continue our dialogue.”

Wilk is working with Social Compassion in Legislation, a leading animal welfare advocacy organization, and other animal welfare organizations on SB 1115.

Wilk represents the 21st Senate District which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor Valleys.
Today in SCV History (Feb. 19)
1803 - Indian family members removed from Caamulus (Camulos) village, Piru area, are baptized at San Fernando Mission [record]
mission
