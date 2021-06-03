header image

Wilk ‘Learning Acceleration’ Bill Heads To State Assembly
| Wednesday, Jun 2, 2021
Los Angeles County
California Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) (pictured) introduces legislation in Sacramento. | Photo: Courtesy Scott Wilk.

State Senator Scott Wilk announced that Senate Bill 545 has made it out of the senate Appropriations Committee and has received unanimous support on the senate floor.

“Supporting our young people is a strategic investment in our future and the right thing to do for the thousands of children impacted so harshly by the pandemic. This bill empowers our state’s students to boldly meet these challenges head-on,” said Wilk. “I am glad to see that my colleagues in the Senate stood with me in ensuring our students have the tools they need to progress in life.”

SB 545 mitigates learning loss by providing additional supports to struggling students, such as one-on-one tutoring, allowing students to retake courses in which they received a D or F grade, and providing parents with knowledge on available interventions most likely to accelerate a student’s learning. This bill also received unanimous support from the Senate Education Committee.

SB 545’s next stop is in the Assembly, where it will be assigned to a committee for hearing.
SCV Water’s Latest Virtual Gardening Class: Managing Soils
Wednesday, Jun 2, 2021
SCV Water’s Latest Virtual Gardening Class: Managing Soils
SCV Water's virtual gardening class for June returns to cover managing the soil and fertilizers in the garden.
FULL STORY...
Two Firefighters Dead, Another Injured After Agua Dulce Fire Station Shooting
Tuesday, Jun 1, 2021
Two Firefighters Dead, Another Injured After Agua Dulce Fire Station Shooting
Two firefighters are dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday at L.A. County Fire Station 81 in Agua Dulce and a subsequent fire that destroyed the Acton home of an off-duty firefighter suspected to be the shooter.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Newhall School District Receives $500,000 IBM Grant
Newhall School District today announced it is among six United States K-12 public school districts awarded the IBM Education Security Preparedness Grant. 
Newhall School District Receives $500,000 IBM Grant
SCV Water’s Latest Virtual Gardening Class: Managing Soils
SCV Water's virtual gardening class for June returns to cover managing the soil and fertilizers in the garden.
SCV Water’s Latest Virtual Gardening Class: Managing Soils
City Library Launches 2021 Summer Reading Program
The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to announce the kickoff of the annual Summer Reading Program.
City Library Launches 2021 Summer Reading Program
COC Honors The Class Of 2021’s Accomplisments
College of the Canyons will honor its 2021 graduating class during a special ‘Grad Walk’ celebration, which will be held from June 2 to 5 in the Honor Grove. 
COC Honors The Class Of 2021’s Accomplisments
Today in SCV History (June 2)
1945 - Local residents vote 432-2 to approve $300,000 bond measure to build SCV's first high school [story]
Hart High
SCV Water Gearing Up to Reopen Customer Care Lobby
With the COVID-19 vaccine available and the State’s plans to move away from its tier system if certain conditions are met, SCV Water is gearing up to re-open its Customer Care lobby located at 24631 Avenue Rockefeller in Valencia on Tuesday, July 6.
SCV Water Gearing Up to Reopen Customer Care Lobby
June 3: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Virtual Regular Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission will hold a virtual regular meeting Thursday, June 3, at 6:00 p.m.
June 3: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Virtual Regular Meeting
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – June 2021
The most patriotic holiday is just about a month away, but it is not too early to get into the Fourth of July spirit! The city of Santa Clarita is once again hosting two red, white and blue competitions to put your American pride to the test.
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – June 2021
Two Firefighters Dead, Another Injured After Agua Dulce Fire Station Shooting
Two firefighters are dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday at L.A. County Fire Station 81 in Agua Dulce and a subsequent fire that destroyed the Acton home of an off-duty firefighter suspected to be the shooter.
Two Firefighters Dead, Another Injured After Agua Dulce Fire Station Shooting
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 27,958; L.A. County Remains in Least Restrictive Tier
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 3 new deaths and 108 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,958 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 27,958; L.A. County Remains in Least Restrictive Tier
Canyon Theatre Guild Announces Senior Scholarship Winners
The Canyon Theatre Guild is proud to announce the five winners of this year’s Senior Scholarships in Santa Clarita.
Canyon Theatre Guild Announces Senior Scholarship Winners
CIF Title Hopes Dashed as Saugus Falls to La Mirada on OT Penalty Kick
Long after the final whistle of Saturday’s CIF-Southern Section Division 2 girls soccer championship, Saugus High teammates stuck around to give junior defender Alina Bench some words of encouragement.
CIF Title Hopes Dashed as Saugus Falls to La Mirada on OT Penalty Kick
Hart High Celebrates 2021 Graduation
Donned in their traditional red and black school colors, Hart High School’s Class of 2021 celebrated graduation together Friday.
Hart High Celebrates 2021 Graduation
Today in SCV History (June 1)
1883 - Heirs of Henry Mayo Newhall incorporate The Newhall Land and Farming Co. [story]
NLF stock certificate
Valencia High Band and Color Guard Perform Last Live Concert of the School Year
The Valencia High Band and Color Guard celebrated its year-end by performing to a live audience last week with a spirited concert and awards ceremony under the radiance of the Valencia High Football stadium lights.
Valencia High Band and Color Guard Perform Last Live Concert of the School Year
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 27,957 Total SCV Cases; Thursday Last Day for LA Kings, LA Galaxy Ticket Sweepstakes
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed five new deaths and 174 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,957 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 27,957 Total SCV Cases; Thursday Last Day for LA Kings, LA Galaxy Ticket Sweepstakes
Memorial Day Virtual Tribute Honors Veterans, Military Families
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger hosted her annual tribute to veterans and military families Saturday morning in honor of Memorial Day, marking the end of Military Appreciation Month in May.
Memorial Day Virtual Tribute Honors Veterans, Military Families
Planning Commission to Discuss Central Park Expansion Plan
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hear the city’s plans for the third phase of the Central Park buildout Tuesday.
Planning Commission to Discuss Central Park Expansion Plan
COC to Host ‘Grad Walk’ to Celebrate 2021 Graduates
College of the Canyons will host Grad Walk from June 2-5 to celebrate its 2021 graduates. The new take on commencement is a “personalized graduation experience,” according to Eric Harnish, the college’s public information officer.
COC to Host ‘Grad Walk’ to Celebrate 2021 Graduates
Planning Commission to Consider Resolution Set on Denying Sand Canyon Resort
A resolution officially denying the Sand Canyon Resort will be considered by the Santa Clarita Planning Commission on Tuesday, according to the commission’s agenda released Friday.
Planning Commission to Consider Resolution Set on Denying Sand Canyon Resort
LASD Reports Rise in CCW Permits, Announces New Task Force to Streamline Process
A new Carry a Concealed Weapon, or CCW, unit within the Sheriff’s Department could increase an already rising number of permits issued within Los Angeles County, those familiar with the CCW process said this week.
LASD Reports Rise in CCW Permits, Announces New Task Force to Streamline Process
Phil Lombardi, Local Realtor and Former MLB Player, Dies at 58
Stevenson Ranch resident Phil Lombardi died May 20 due to complications with brain cancer. He was 58.
Phil Lombardi, Local Realtor and Former MLB Player, Dies at 58
Today in SCV History (May 31)
1891 - Reverend F.D. Seward opens the new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall [story]
First Presbyterian Church
