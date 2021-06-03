Wilk ‘Learning Acceleration’ Bill Heads To State Assembly

State Senator Scott Wilk announced that Senate Bill 545 has made it out of the senate Appropriations Committee and has received unanimous support on the senate floor.

“Supporting our young people is a strategic investment in our future and the right thing to do for the thousands of children impacted so harshly by the pandemic. This bill empowers our state’s students to boldly meet these challenges head-on,” said Wilk. “I am glad to see that my colleagues in the Senate stood with me in ensuring our students have the tools they need to progress in life.”

SB 545 mitigates learning loss by providing additional supports to struggling students, such as one-on-one tutoring, allowing students to retake courses in which they received a D or F grade, and providing parents with knowledge on available interventions most likely to accelerate a student’s learning. This bill also received unanimous support from the Senate Education Committee.

SB 545’s next stop is in the Assembly, where it will be assigned to a committee for hearing.

