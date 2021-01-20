Wilk Named California Senate Republican Leader-Elect

SACRAMENTO – California Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) was unanimously selected as Senate Republican Leader-elect, Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) announced Wednesday.

Leader Grove will continue to work with Senator Wilk and Senate pro Tem Toni Atkins as a productive member of the Senate.

The leadership change will take effect in a few weeks.

“With the start of a new legislative session, I know Senator Wilk will do an outstanding job leading the caucus as we face the many challenges that lie ahead,” Grove said in a statement. “It has been an honor to serve as the Senate Republican Leader and fight for Californians who far too often do not have their voices heard in the Capitol. I look forward to continuing to work with Senator Wilk, the Republican Caucus, and members of the Senate as we restore the California dream.”

“Thank you to my colleagues for their faith in my vision for leading our caucus,” the leader-elect said. “California is facing unprecedented challenges and Senate Republicans stand ready with solutions. For everyday Californians, there is no greater priority than the pandemic — the health crisis it has created, its economic devastation, and educational challenges for our students.”

“Senate Republicans are committed to putting the middle back in middle class by improving economic opportunities for all Californians, restoring faith in government, and ensuring our children and families receive the support they need to succeed. We appreciate and thank Senator Grove for her leadership during an unprecedentedly difficult time. Her hard work, heart, and commitment to California are to be commended.”

Wilk was elected to a second term representing the 21st Senate District in Southern California in November 2020. Wilk represents the 21st Senate District which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita, and Victor Valleys.

Grove represents California’s 16th Senate District which encompasses large portions of Kern, Tulare, and San Bernardino counties and including the cities of Bakersfield, Barstow, California City, Exeter, Frazier Mountain, Joshua Tree, Mojave, Needles, Ridgecrest, Rosamond, Taft, Tehachapi, Twentynine Palms, Tulare, Visalia, Yucca Valley, and portions of the Kern River Valley.