Wilk Named Vice Chair for Education, Rules Committees

SACRAMENTO – State Sen. Scott Wilk, (R-Santa Clarita), announced Monday his appointment to serve as the Vice Chair for the Senate Committees on Education, Governmental Organization and Rules.
“California is facing unprecedented challenges – homelessness, wildfires, and economic devastation. The high cost of living has forced far too many people into homelessness, the governor’s on-again, off-again, shut down orders have wreaked havoc on our economy and our schools,” said Wilk. “I am very pleased to be assigned to committees that will look at these issues and work to craft solutions to the problems that make California so difficult for so many.”
The Senate Education Committee hears bills relating to K-12 and higher education.
“The issues facing our schools, students and families have never been more critical. Distance learning – or lack thereof – is creating challenges for students up and down the state,” said Wilk. “The pandemic is also exposing the stark differences in our school systems and the limited choices the state provides parents to decide what is the best school for their child.”
Wilk will continue his assignment as the Vice Chair of the 5-member Senate Rules Committee. The committee is considered the most influential assignment in the Senate and membership must be confirmed by a vote of the full Senate.
The Rules Committee is responsible for vetting hundreds of key gubernatorial appointments and serves as the key committee in the Senate’s role of “advice and consent.” It also has jurisdiction over proposed amendments and rules that govern the Senate as well as all other matters relating to the business of the Legislature.
In addition, Wilk will serve as a member of the Committees on Budget & Fiscal Review, Business and Professions, Energy and Transportation. Wilk will also be a member of the Joint Committee on Art & Entertainment, and the Joint Committee on Rules.
Senator Wilk represents the 21st Senate District which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor Valleys.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 48 new deaths and 7,344 new cases of COVID-19 countywide,
as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported three new deaths, and the first COVID vaccine was administered in the county.
As it embarks into 2021, the SCV Chamber has established a broad-based leadership team representing small, medium and large businesses from a broad spectrum of industries to guide the Chamber into the new year in an effort to best work together as a united community.
As the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrive in California, and on the day the U.S. COVID death toll surpassed 300,000 people, Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday launched “Vaccinate All 58,” California’s campaign for safe, fair, and equitable vaccine distribution for all 58 counties in the state.
Attorney General William Barr will resign his post just before Christmas, President Donald Trump said Monday, shortly after his election loss to Joe Biden was formally certified by the Electoral College.
The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup on Sunday completed their concurrent and thorough review of the federal process and has confirmed the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is safe and efficacious.
California voters turned out en masse for the 2020 presidential election, setting a record for the all-time highest number of votes cast at 17,785,151, exceeding the previous record by about 3.1 million votes.
As businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley adjust to the latest restrictions in another stay-at-home order, some newer businesses haven’t been able to attain the assistance being offered through local, state and federal grants.
