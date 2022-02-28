Wilk Names Kendra Mays Designs Small Business of the Month

Uploaded: , Monday, Feb 28, 2022

By Press Release

SACRAMENTO – In recognition of Black History Month, California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced that his office has recognized Lancaster entrepreneur Kendra Mays who owns and operates Kendra Mays Designs and Amaysn Events as Senate District 21st February Small Business of the Month.

Mays is a certified interior designer and event planning expert. She was born in Dallas, Texas and begin sewing and making flowers as a hobby while still in high school. Her lifestyle brand includes everything from custom furniture, accessories and décor, lavish floral designs and over-the-top theme event productions.

During her 27 years in business Mays has designed some of the most spectacular spaces for athletes, celebrities, politicians and more. She has produced opulent and beautiful events for several clients across North America and abroad.

Mays also has a passion for giving. She feels it is important to see women and minorities become successful in business. She has dedicated her time to hosting free business classes, seminars and workshops that are open to the community. The classes are open to all entrepreneurs as well as individuals seeking training, tools, resources and motivation to be successful in business and in life.

Mays, along with her husband and business partner Chris Mays, are also heavily involved in the community throughout the year. They host multiple charity events and an annual holiday toy drive. Mays and her team also hosts one special bride and groom with a complete wedding design to assist a couple in need. The design center “pays it forward” every year as well. The design team donates a brand new designed room to a family in need that may have experienced a rough year financially and need a “pick-me-up.”

“Giving back is what defines me. I don’t want to look back on my life with any regrets,” said Mays. “I want to say that I did all I could and gave back all I could. When we come out of darkness it is our duty to turn on the light for someone else so give, give lovingly, give joyfully, give enthusiastically and most important, give as if it is being given back to you because in the end it will be.”

Mays’ interior design company has been a pillar in the Antelope Valley for nearly three decades, and as of 2016, she is the only African American interior designer who has been recognized twice as the Better Homes and Garden Designer of the Year.

“Kendra’s love for interior design began as a hobby that turned into a successful business and career for her. With her supportive husband Chris by her side, Kendra’s artistic talent has been showcased in many homes in Southern California and on HGTV,” said Wilk.

“Not only is Kendra talented, she has a true love for the community as she strives to support local nonprofits and individuals in need. Kendra is extremely community-minded, and she hosted many charity events, holiday toy drives, and business seminars supporting female and minority-business owners to succeed, which is why I have the honor of showcasing Kendra Mays Designs as Senate District 21st February’s Small Business of the Month.”

This month Wilk also recognized four outstanding community leaders from Senate District 21 in recognition of Black History Month.

— Antelope Valley: Pastor/Dr. Pamela Heller and Bishop Charles Heller, Kingdom Life Fellowship Church in Lancaster and Armond V. Brown Enhancement Foundation in Lancaster

— Santa Clarita Valley: Niamani Knight, Founder of STREAM Global Innovations

— Victor Valley: Frank Kelly, CEO of No Drugs America

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...