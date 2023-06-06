Wilk Protects State’s Foster Youth Program Funding from Being Cut

California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Tuesday his successful effort in protecting $40 million from being cut from California’s Court Appointed Special Advocates program. The critical CASA program supports volunteer advocacy for children who are legal wards of the State.

“This is fantastic news! The Antelope Valley is home to 1/3 of L.A. County’s foster youth. I know firsthand the value CASA provides for the foster youth of California,” said Wilk. “Ensuring our most vulnerable have access to the resources and care they need to thrive is a wise investment in their future, and the future of California.”

Wilk joined the bipartisan effort with Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil and 40 legislators in sending an urgent letter to budget committees in April.

California is home to the nation’s largest number of foster youth, who have been removed from their parents or families due to abuse and neglect. By law, the courts and the state’s social services departments must step in and shield them from further harm.

Extensive research has demonstrated the profound impact of CASA involvement in children’s lives. Children with a CASA are more likely to receive appropriate services, thrive academically, maintain psychological well-being, and find permanent adoptive homes instead of being moved between temporary placements.

“Our foster youth deserve every leg up they can get,” Wilk said. “I will continue to support causes and legislation that ensure they don’t just get a shot at life, but opportunities to thrive.”

###

California State Sen. Scott Wilk represents the 21st Senate District, which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor valleys.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...