Wilk Recognizes Black-Owned Job Creators for Black Business Month

SACRAMENTO – In celebration of Black Business Month, Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita is recognizing four black-owned businesses from the 21st Senate District: Belizean Jamaican Cuisine, Morgan’s Naturals, TaxTackTics and CTM Connections.

“Recognizing local job creators during Black Business Month is a fantastic opportunity to spotlight the good work done by the businesses in our own neighborhoods,” said Wilk. “From serving up delicious and savory Jamaican dishes to helping residents with tax planning and bookkeeping services, these job creators have made it their business to be the best for our community. It was a tough choice, but I have the honor of selecting four outstanding black-owned entrepreneurs who embody a passion and love for our community. Congrats to you all!”

There is much to celebrate in August as families enjoy the last of the summer days before students return to the classrooms and vacation days are over. In 2004, entrepreneur Frederick E. Jordan partnered with another executive to start this annual event known as Black Business Month, which is a month-long celebration to acknowledge and appreciate black-owned job creators in California. The Golden State has 2.6 million black-owned businesses and the purpose of National Black Business Month is to highlight and empower Black business owners.

Small businesses make up 99.8% of all California businesses, accounting for 7 million employees across the state. Of California’s 4.1 million small businesses, 1.2 million are minority-owned, and call home the 21st Senate District home.

There were an estimated 134,567 Black or African American-owned businesses with $133.7 billion in annual receipts, 1.3 million employees and about $40.5 billion in annual payroll. About 29.5% (39,705) of these businesses were in the Health Care and Social Assistance sector.

Senator Wilk celebrates this month by recognizing the following black-owned businesses that have made tremendous contributions with their long-time presence. The following job creators are recognized:

Belizean Jamaican Cuisine – Owners, Ronald Rowland and Sheridan Ramirez

Located in Palmdale, Belizean Jamaican Cuisine is dedicated to serving delicious Central American Caribbean food. Whether you’re joining us for lunch or dinner, our menu features an extensive list of Jamaican food that you are sure to love! We are confident that there is something on our menu that you’ll enjoy!

Morgan’s Naturals – Owner, Ashakia Morgan

Located in Lancaster, Morgan’s Naturals focuses on hair growth products are soft and gentle for use on all hair, including men, small children and all ethnicities wanting to give their hair strength and length! Morgan’s Naturals all natural hair care products are to stimulate hair growth using only natural oils. Morgan’s Naturals heals damaged hair back to strong and healthy, while enhancing hair growth and scalp care. Morgan’s Naturals will keep the scalp healthy and clean by eliminating dandruff and flakiness. Morgan’s Naturals have knowingly treated shredding postpartum hair, have thickened thinning hair due to medical conditions such as Lupus, Alopecia, thyroid disorders and psoriasis that causes hair loss.

TaxTackTics and CTM Connections – Owner, Christina Martin

The dual businesses are based in Lancaster and is operated by Christina. TaxTackTics is a tax planning, filing and advisory firm educating taxpayers how to avoid overpaying in taxes. Meanwhile, CTM Connections specializes in helping entrepreneurs with business formations, bookkeeping services and other business compliance advisory services. We offer ongoing business development workshops for new business owners.

Scott Wilk Senator represents the 21st Senate District which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor Valleys.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...