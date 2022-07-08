header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
89°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 8
1997 - Santa Clarita City Council adopts initial Newhall Redevelopment Plan [story]
El Trocadero restaurant
Wilk Recognizes Donna Hill as Senate District 21 Woman of the Year
| Friday, Jul 8, 2022
Wilk Hill staff
California State Senator Scott Wilk, District Director Donna Hill and district staff. Photo courtesy of Office of Senator Wilk.


At a special ceremony, California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, recognized Donna Hill as the 21st Senate District Woman of the Year and presented her with a Senate Resolution. Held at the Lancaster Museum of Art and History, community leaders, family and friends gathered with Wilk and Hill to celebrate.

“Anyone who has ever met Donna knows just how big her heart is and that when she puts her mind to it, there is no stopping her. It is an honor to recognize her efforts for our community,” said Wilk. “Donna serves not only the AV senior and non-profit communities tirelessly, but also, as my District Director, the constituents of the 21st Senate every day. Congrats on this well-deserved recognition.”

Hill is Wilk’s District Director and works out of his Lancaster office.

“It is such an honor to serve and be named as Senator Wilk’s ‘Woman of the Year,'” said Hill. “I have the best job ever working for a member who represents the concerns and interests of this community, while ensuring that the voices of nearly one million constituents are represented in Sacramento. Thank you Senator Wilk for this recognition and your leadership.”

Hill founded and is the Executive Director of MomsHouseAV and is currently a Director at the Lancaster Museum of Art and History, AV Chamber of Commerce and E & E Love Foundation. In addition, she is involved with over 60 local charities and organizations that serve the Antelope Valley. She is a devoted mother, wife and member of the Living Faith Cathedral in Lancaster.

Scott Wilk represents the 21st Senate District which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor Valleys.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Road, Ramp Closure Highway 101 at Liberty Canyon in Agoura Hills

Road, Ramp Closure Highway 101 at Liberty Canyon in Agoura Hills
Friday, Jul 8, 2022
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that some ramps and lanes will be closed on U.S. Highway 101, Ventura Freeway, at Liberty Canyon Road in Agoura Hills starting Friday night, July 8, until Saturday morning, July 9.
FULL STORY...

July 11: Public Health Expanding Monkeypox Vaccination Eligibility

July 11: Public Health Expanding Monkeypox Vaccination Eligibility
Friday, Jul 8, 2022
With the arrival of an additional 6,000 JYNNEOS doses this week, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is expanding the eligibility criteria for residents to receive the monkeypox vaccine.
FULL STORY...

Wilk Recognizes Donna Hill as Senate District 21 Woman of the Year

Wilk Recognizes Donna Hill as Senate District 21 Woman of the Year
Friday, Jul 8, 2022
At a recent special ceremony, California state Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, recognized Donna Hill as the 21st Senate District Woman of the Year and presented her with a Senate Resolution.
FULL STORY...

Thursday COVID Roundup: County Reports 13 New Deaths, 5,316 New Cases

Thursday COVID Roundup: County Reports 13 New Deaths, 5,316 New Cases
Thursday, Jul 7, 2022
FULL STORY...

Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches

Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches
Thursday, Jul 7, 2022
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCVEDC Releases 2022 Santa Clarita Valley Business Survey Results
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has released the 2022 Santa Clarita Valley Business Survey Results. The publication is now available for download.
SCVEDC Releases 2022 Santa Clarita Valley Business Survey Results
Road, Ramp Closure Highway 101 at Liberty Canyon in Agoura Hills
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that some ramps and lanes will be closed on U.S. Highway 101, Ventura Freeway, at Liberty Canyon Road in Agoura Hills starting Friday night, July 8, until Saturday morning, July 9.
Road, Ramp Closure Highway 101 at Liberty Canyon in Agoura Hills
July 11: Public Health Expanding Monkeypox Vaccination Eligibility
With the arrival of an additional 6,000 JYNNEOS doses this week, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is expanding the eligibility criteria for residents to receive the monkeypox vaccine.
July 11: Public Health Expanding Monkeypox Vaccination Eligibility
Wilk Recognizes Donna Hill as Senate District 21 Woman of the Year
At a recent special ceremony, California state Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, recognized Donna Hill as the 21st Senate District Woman of the Year and presented her with a Senate Resolution.
Wilk Recognizes Donna Hill as Senate District 21 Woman of the Year
July 10: Summer Theatre Fest Presents ‘Festival of 15 Minute Musicals’
The Summer Theatre Festival hosted by Santa Clarita Shakespeare will offer a "Festival of 15 Minute Musicals" on Sunday, July 10 at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
July 10: Summer Theatre Fest Presents ‘Festival of 15 Minute Musicals’
July 14: City Requests Input for Via Princessa Park Project
The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to offer their feedback at a Community Engagement Open House for the proposed Via Princessa Park on Thursday, July 14, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center located at 18410 Sierra Highway.
July 14: City Requests Input for Via Princessa Park Project
Today in SCV History (July 8)
1997 - Santa Clarita City Council adopts initial Newhall Redevelopment Plan [story]
El Trocadero restaurant
Jami Kennedy, Longtime SCV Volunteer, Dies at 74
Jami Posten Kennedy, 1989 Santa Clarita Valley Woman of the Year, died at Henry Mayo Hospital in Valencia on July 4, 2022, after a long illness. She was a longtime resident of the Santa Clarita Valley, moving to the SCV at age 7.
Jami Kennedy, Longtime SCV Volunteer, Dies at 74
Today in SCV History (July 7)
1949 - Incorporation of Castaic Saddle Club; holds rodeos near future Castaic Lake (lower lagoon). [story]
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: