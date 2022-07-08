Wilk Recognizes Donna Hill as Senate District 21 Woman of the Year

At a special ceremony, California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, recognized Donna Hill as the 21st Senate District Woman of the Year and presented her with a Senate Resolution. Held at the Lancaster Museum of Art and History, community leaders, family and friends gathered with Wilk and Hill to celebrate.

“Anyone who has ever met Donna knows just how big her heart is and that when she puts her mind to it, there is no stopping her. It is an honor to recognize her efforts for our community,” said Wilk. “Donna serves not only the AV senior and non-profit communities tirelessly, but also, as my District Director, the constituents of the 21st Senate every day. Congrats on this well-deserved recognition.”

Hill is Wilk’s District Director and works out of his Lancaster office.

“It is such an honor to serve and be named as Senator Wilk’s ‘Woman of the Year,'” said Hill. “I have the best job ever working for a member who represents the concerns and interests of this community, while ensuring that the voices of nearly one million constituents are represented in Sacramento. Thank you Senator Wilk for this recognition and your leadership.”

Hill founded and is the Executive Director of MomsHouseAV and is currently a Director at the Lancaster Museum of Art and History, AV Chamber of Commerce and E & E Love Foundation. In addition, she is involved with over 60 local charities and organizations that serve the Antelope Valley. She is a devoted mother, wife and member of the Living Faith Cathedral in Lancaster.

Scott Wilk represents the 21st Senate District which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor Valleys.

