Wilk Recognizes Hometown Heroes at Veterans Historical Plaza

State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, salutes local veterans at a special ceremony held at Santa Clarita’s Veterans Historical Plaza. November is National Veterans and Military Families month and an excellent time to recognize our veterans.

“On Veterans Day our nation honors our veterans,” said Wilk. “It is also a time we can salute our hometown heroes, the men and women – our friends and neighbors – who have risked their lives to serve our nation. It is always an honor for me to attend this patriotic performance and other Veterans Day events to personally extend my deepest appreciation.”

For National Veterans and Military Families Month, Wilk recognizes the following veterans from Senate District 21 for their service. Click [here] to see if a veteran you know is on the recognition list and follow Senator Wilk’s Facebook page for photos.

Recently, Wilk also recognized Sylvia Gaxiola as one of four recipients during National Hispanic Heritage Month. Gaxiola participated in Monday’s opening performance and sang a beautiful rendition of the “National Anthem.”

The Santa Clarita valley resident has served many years as a member of the Blue Star Mothers representing the 21st Senate District and is currently serving as the 2nd Vice President and Chaplain of the Santa Clarita Blue Star Mothers chapter 46.

Sen. Wilk represents the 21st Senate District which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor valleys. Learn more about Scott by visiting his website.

