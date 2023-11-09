Wilk Recognizes Patsy Ayala as SCV Hispanic Community Leader

Shining a light on the hard work and accomplishments of Hispanic leaders throughout Senate District 21, Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) is pleased to recognize Patsy Ayala for her years of outstanding contributions and service to the people of the Santa Clarita Valley.

“Patsy is the definition of a go-getter, who pours her infectious energy and spirit into everything she does,” said Senator Wilk. “Engaged and involved in so many facets of Santa Clarita life, Patsy’s passion for our community and for amplifying diverse voices is reflected in her exceptional work ethic. It is my pleasure to recognize her accomplishments. Congratulations!”

Patsy moved from Mexico to Santa Clarita in 2000, and since then has remained an active fixture within the community. Currently, she serves on the city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission and as a Chair of the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Latino Business Alliance.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Systems Management, and worked to expand her knowledge in politics at Yale University and marketing at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Her journey in the public sector includes working for Scott Wilk, in both the Senate and Assembly, and Suzette Valladares in the Assembly, where she worked to create opportunities for economic development, advocated for education, and assisted constituents. During her tenure in both offices, Patsy’ crisis management skills were instrumental in addressing emergencies like the Aliso Canyon Gas Leak and challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her wide range of community involvement also includes leadership roles on the Santa Clarita Government Affairs Council, The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Valley Industry Association, Saugus Union School District, William S. Hart Union High School District, Veterans Employment Committee, and College of the Canyons.

Over the years, her outstanding community involvement has earned her numerous awards, including being recognized as the 21st Senatorial District Woman of the Year in 2013. This year, The Signal named Patsy one of Santa Clarita’s 51 Most Influential People.

“With deep appreciation, I extend my heartfelt thanks to Senator Scott Wilk for the honor of recognizing me with this award,” said Patsy. “This recognition serves as a profound reminder of the impact we can make when we come together to uplift and strengthen our community.”

