Wilk Releases Statement on CEMEX Permit Re-Notice

California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, issued the following statement Thursday regarding the decision by the State Water Resources Control Board to re-notice CEMEX’s application for a water right permit.
The full statement below:
“It’s about time! This is a major and long-overdue victory for the people of the Santa Clarita Valley. Since I first arrived in Sacramento, I have been fighting to ensure bureaucrats could not rubber stamp this decades-old application without public review.
This mega-mine was a horrible idea thirty years ago when the Santa Clarita Valley had only about 132,000 residents. It is an even worse idea today with a population of nearly half a million people.
This is great news, but now the real work begins.
(Today’s) decision means we get another at-bat to prove why this mega-mine is a threat to our community, environment and safety. Here are just some examples:
– 18-wheelers and gravel trucks would be entering and departing from the mine every two minutes, putting an additional 1,200 trucks on our local roads every day.
– Our air quality would be destroyed, due to dust created by the mine that would exceed acceptable levels by nearly 200%.
– The precious water our communities rely on would be threatened. CEMEX has permits to by pull huge amounts of water out of the Santa Clara River, the last natural river in L.A. and Ventura counties.
I am eager to work with the community and prove once and for all that this project has no business being in the Santa Clarita Valley!”
###
California State Sen. Scott Wilk represents the 21st Senate District, which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor valleys.
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, issued the following statement Thursday regarding the decision by the State Water Resources Control Board to re-notice CEMEX’s application for a water right permit.
The Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Spotlight Series will feature an eclectic lineup of talented musicians and performers, as well as family-friendly programs as part of its Fall 2023 programming.
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, issued the following statement Thursday regarding the decision by the State Water Resources Control Board to re-notice CEMEX’s application for a water right permit.
The Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Spotlight Series will feature an eclectic lineup of talented musicians and performers, as well as family-friendly programs as part of its Fall 2023 programming.
Adding a powerful local voice to policies and decisions that directly affect residents, Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Marsha McLean has been tapped for leadership roles with the San Fernando Valley Council of Governments and Southern California Association of Governments.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted Thursday a Progress Pride Flag Raising Ceremony and reception at the California Department of Education to mark the first day of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer Pride Month.
The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector is in the process of mailing Notices of Delinquency to property owners who have not paid their Annual and/or Supplemental Secured Property Taxes in full for the 2022-23 tax year.
California Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita), announced his legislation to loosen the stranglehold companies like Live Nation/Ticketmaster have on the ticket-selling industry unanimously passed out of the California State Senate.
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has been recognized with achievement awards from the National Association of Counties twice over, first for the Robotic Process Automation Project and for their Care Voucher program.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, California State University, Northridge Central American and transborder studies professor Beatriz Cortez, an internationally recognized sculptor, wondered about other pandemics and their impact on the world.
Castaic Elementary School’s Kindergarten through sixth grade reading teacher, Terri Stillson, motivates students school-wide to put forth their best effort by delivering prizes each week on her Treat Trike. Her innovative approach has ignited a wave of excitement and motivation among students and teachers alike.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.