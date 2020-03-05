Wilk Requests Funding to Prioritize Needs of Developmental, Intellectual Disabilities Community

SACRAMENTO – Senator Scott Wilk, representing the 21st Senate District, is fighting to see that individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities obtain the services needed – and promised to them decades ago in the Lanterman Act.
“The voices of Californians with these types of disabilities often go unheard. Budgeting is about priorities and the needs of this community have frankly not been prioritized,” said Wilk, R-Santa Clarita. “Last year the Administration’s own provider rate study revealed that community based services were underfunded by almost two billion dollars. That study confirmed what we have been hearing for years – the system is chronically and tragically underfunded.”
Wilk is recommending the state budget prioritize funding and implementation of the 2019 developmental services provider rate study. Wilk and Senate Republicans submitted a letter to Budget Committee Chairpersons, Senator Holly Mitchell and Assemblyman Phil Ting on this matter.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed four additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Los Angeles County; the total number of cases for the county is now eleven.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday the creation of a new Industry & Technology Council which will help bring together manufacturing, processing and technology companies with a strategic focus on pro-business advocacy for these business sectors.
BURBANK — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced Thursday plans to close Interstate 5 in Burbank for 36 hours beginning at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 25, and ending at 3:00 a.m. Monday, April 27.
The annual SCV Man and Woman of the Year event in May recognizes big-hearted individuals who’ve given years of “sweat equity” to local charities that enrich the Santa Clarita Valley community by filling gaps in services that the government cannot and would not be expected to provide – everything from support for cancer patients and housing the homeless to mentoring women and young professionals and preserving our valley’s heritage.
College of the Canyons has been ranked nationally No. 22 and 25 in The Hispanic Outlook in Higher Education Magazine for enrolling the largest number of Hispanic students and granting the most degrees, respectively.
While President Donald Trump continues to mislead the public about the spread of the coronavirus, career health officials including Dr. Anthony Fauci testified before Congress on Tuesday with facts and a clear message to the American people: do not panic.
Democratic Assemblywoman Christy Smith of Santa Clarita and former Navy pilot Mike Garcia, a Republican newcomer, will face off twice in the coming months -- once on May 12 to fill the unexpired term of former Rep. Katie Hill, and again in November for a full 2-year term of his or her own.
Four performances of “Mark Twain's The Diaries of Adam and Eve,” adapted and directed by Eric Clarke, will be at The Main in Old Town Newhall for one weekend on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday April 8, 10 and 11.
