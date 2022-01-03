Wilk Tests Positive for COVID

File photo: Senator Scott Wilk and Hillary Broadwater at the VIA Installation Luncheon back in December 2021. Courtesy photo
SACRAMENTO – California’s Senate Republican leader Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, has tested positive for COVID-19. He released the following statement:
“On Sunday, prior to returning to Sacramento for the new Legislative Session, I tested positive for COVID. Thankfully, I am asymptomatic and feel completely fine, but will follow the recommendations of the California Department of Public Health and remain home.
“I am fully vaccinated and ironically planned to get my booster this week. If you are considering vaccination, I urge you to take that precaution.”
Sen. Wilk represents the 21st Senate District, which includes the Santa Clarita, Antelope, and Victor valleys. Learn more about the state senator by visiting his website.
