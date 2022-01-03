header image

1909 - Deputy Constable Charles A. De Moranville shot to death after responding to a Newhall bar fight. Prosecution fails to make its case and the killer walks [story]
Wilk Tests Positive for COVID
Monday, Jan 3, 2022
SACRAMENTO – California’s Senate Republican leader Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, has tested positive for COVID-19. He released the following statement:

“On Sunday, prior to returning to Sacramento for the new Legislative Session, I tested positive for COVID. Thankfully, I am asymptomatic and feel completely fine, but will follow the recommendations of the California Department of Public Health and remain home.

“I am fully vaccinated and ironically planned to get my booster this week. If you are considering vaccination, I urge you to take that precaution.”

###

Sen. Wilk represents the 21st Senate District, which includes the Santa Clarita, Antelope, and Victor valleys. Learn more about the state senator by visiting his website.
Monday COVID Roundup: Officials Urge Precautions as In-Person Learning Resumes
Monday, Jan 3, 2022
Monday COVID Roundup: Officials Urge Precautions as In-Person Learning Resumes
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday eight additional deaths and 16,269 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 46,251 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
City Offering Ways to Dispose Holiday Waste
Monday, Jan 3, 2022
City Offering Ways to Dispose Holiday Waste
Need to dispose of your holiday tree or old electronics and bulky furniture that are no longer needed?
FULL STORY...
