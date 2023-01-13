Wilk to Co-Chair Legislative Problems Solvers Caucus

California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, representing the 21st Senate District, announced he will co-chair the Legislative Problem Solvers Caucus with Senator Josh Newman, D-Fullerton. The caucus was created by a group of legislators committed to working together to find legislative solutions for many of the issues facing California.

“Californians could care less which political party comes up with a good idea, they just want a government that works for – rather than against – them,” said Wilk. “I look forward to working with my colleagues more interested in collaboration than partisan bickering to address the very real problems facing California.”

“Senator Wilk will be a valuable addition to the caucus, bringing with him a welcomed new perspective and wealth of experience,” said Newman. “The Problem Solvers Caucus was created two years ago with the belief that the best solutions often come from putting partisan politics aside. I look forward to working closely with Senator Wilk as we continue to pave solutions to real problems facing Californians.”

The California Problems Solver Caucus was formed in 2021 as a bi-cameral (Senate and Assembly) and party-agnostic (Democrats and Republicans) group dedicated to finding solutions and creating results. It is dedicated to reforming the legislative process to foster an environment that encourages, rather than discourages common-sense solutions.

Some of the ideas include:

— A non-partisan Attorney General and Secretary of State.

— Consolidation and reorganization of California’s more than 200 state agencies, departments and commissions with clear lines of accountability.

— A two-year budget cycle, where each even-numbered year the Legislature focuses on oversight of the executive branch and its vast array of departments.

— A streamlined legislative process for bills with bipartisan support.

“Bi-partisan solutions lead to the best public policies and I am looking forward to working with these like-minded legislators,” said Wilk.

Wilk represents the 21st Senate District, which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor valleys.

