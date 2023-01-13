header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
January 13
1847 - Gen. Andres Pico (as in Pico Canyon) surrenders to Col. John C. Fremont, effectively ending the war between U.S. and Mexico [story]
treaty table
Wilk to Co-Chair Legislative Problems Solvers Caucus
| Friday, Jan 13, 2023
regional control - Scott Wilk

California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, representing the 21st Senate District, announced he will co-chair the Legislative Problem Solvers Caucus with Senator Josh Newman, D-Fullerton. The caucus was created by a group of legislators committed to working together to find legislative solutions for many of the issues facing California.

“Californians could care less which political party comes up with a good idea, they just want a government that works for – rather than against – them,” said Wilk. “I look forward to working with my colleagues more interested in collaboration than partisan bickering to address the very real problems facing California.”

“Senator Wilk will be a valuable addition to the caucus, bringing with him a welcomed new perspective and wealth of experience,” said Newman. “The Problem Solvers Caucus was created two years ago with the belief that the best solutions often come from putting partisan politics aside. I look forward to working closely with Senator Wilk as we continue to pave solutions to real problems facing Californians.”

The California Problems Solver Caucus was formed in 2021 as a bi-cameral (Senate and Assembly) and party-agnostic (Democrats and Republicans) group dedicated to finding solutions and creating results. It is dedicated to reforming the legislative process to foster an environment that encourages, rather than discourages common-sense solutions.

Some of the ideas include:

— A non-partisan Attorney General and Secretary of State.

— Consolidation and reorganization of California’s more than 200 state agencies, departments and commissions with clear lines of accountability.

— A two-year budget cycle, where each even-numbered year the Legislature focuses on oversight of the executive branch and its vast array of departments.

— A streamlined legislative process for bills with bipartisan support.

“Bi-partisan solutions lead to the best public policies and I am looking forward to working with these like-minded legislators,” said Wilk.

Wilk represents the 21st Senate District, which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor valleys.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jan. 17-19: NB I-5 to Be Closed for Overhead Sign Removal
The Metro I-5 North County Enhancements Project has announced the removal of two existing overhead signs on northbound I-5 at the California Highway Patrol Weigh Station on Tuesday, Jan. 17, between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. and at Newhall Ranch Road on Wednesday, Jan. 18, between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Additional closures will take place as a contingency on Thursday, Jan. 19, if needed.
Jan. 17-19: NB I-5 to Be Closed for Overhead Sign Removal
Animal Care Advisory: Keep Pets Safe During Winter Storms
Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control offers tips on how pets can be protected and kept safe during the relentless winter storms.
Animal Care Advisory: Keep Pets Safe During Winter Storms
Yusuke Watanabe Illustrates Children’s Book, ‘A Fish Called Andromeda’
California Institute of the Arts alum Yusuke Watanabe (Film/Video BFA 2202) debuts his illustrations in "A Fish Called Andromeda," a new children’s book written by Cynthia C. Huijgens. Published by Idle Time Press, the book was released in November and is available for purchase online.
Yusuke Watanabe Illustrates Children’s Book, ‘A Fish Called Andromeda’
U.S. Bancorp Completes Acquisition of Union Bank on West Coast
Union Bank, with branches in Newhall and Valencia, has been acquired by U.S Bancorp. U.S. Bancorp announced Dec. 1 that it has completed the acquisition of MUFG Union Bank’s core regional banking franchise from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
U.S. Bancorp Completes Acquisition of Union Bank on West Coast
Two Former State DOJ Supervisors from SCV Charged in Embezzlement Case
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón and California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced that two former California Department of Justice supervisors from Santa Clarita were charged recently with diverting about $12,500 in government funds to one of their companies.
Two Former State DOJ Supervisors from SCV Charged in Embezzlement Case
Jan. 19: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Public Outreach and Legislation Committee will hold a meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, at 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 19: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
Bakersfield Hands COC Second Straight Loss 66-73
BAKERSFIELD — College of the Canyons dropped its second straight conference contest in the form of a 73-66 road loss at Bakersfield College on Saturday. 
Bakersfield Hands COC Second Straight Loss 66-73
Jan. 26: CSUN Spring Fest
The University Student Union is welcoming CSUN students to the new semester with cheer at Spring Fest on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., at the Plaza del Sol.
Jan. 26: CSUN Spring Fest
Feb. 18: JCI Santa Clarita Awards Installation, Sweetheart Ball
JCI Santa Clarita will be awarding JCI Members for your efforts in 2022 from our local chapter on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 6 p.m. - 11 p.m., at the Summit HOA Clubhouse in Santa Clarita.
Feb. 18: JCI Santa Clarita Awards Installation, Sweetheart Ball
Zonta’s ‘Women in Service’ Nomination Forms Now Available
Accolades to Santa Clarita Valley for the many volunteer residents that assist individuals in need!
Zonta’s ‘Women in Service’ Nomination Forms Now Available
COC 2023 Spring Registration Ongoing
Although the College of the Canyons Spring 2023 semester starts on Monday, Feb. 6, it is not too late for students and community members to register.
COC 2023 Spring Registration Ongoing
Custodial Training Workshop Coming to Golden Oak Adult School
Train to become a skilled custodian in Golden Oak Adult School's Custodial Training Workforce Preparation Class.
Custodial Training Workshop Coming to Golden Oak Adult School
Suspect Killed in Deputy-Involved Town Center Shooting
Los Angeles County Homicide Investigators are continuing their investigation into the deputy involved shooting that occurred Wednesday night at the Westfield Valencia Town Center.
Suspect Killed in Deputy-Involved Town Center Shooting
Thursday COVID Roundup: 71 New SCV Cases; Two New Deaths Bring Total to 535
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday two additional deaths and 71 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 27 additional deaths and 1,716 new cases countywide.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 71 New SCV Cases; Two New Deaths Bring Total to 535
Today in SCV History (Jan. 12)
1937 - Boeing 247 crashes at Santa Clara Divide; 5 dead, 8 injured [story]
plane crash
Nominations Open For Jersey Mike’s Naismith Basketball Courage Award
For the fourth consecutive year, Jersey Mike's Subs and the Atlanta Tip-Off Club are partnering to honor these students for overcoming adversity in their lives and/or positively impacting their communities.
Nominations Open For Jersey Mike’s Naismith Basketball Courage Award
Santa Clarita 2022 Home, Condo Sales See Decline, Listing Increase
Local REALTORS facilitated the close of escrow on 3,286 homes and condominiums during 2022 even as interest rates on home loans increased, which triggered a sharp rise in the number of active listings to the highest level in three years, the Southland Regional Association of REALTORS reported today.
Santa Clarita 2022 Home, Condo Sales See Decline, Listing Increase
Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory Advisory for County Beaches in Effect Friday, Jan. 13
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters
Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory Advisory for County Beaches in Effect Friday, Jan. 13
