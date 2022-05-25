Wilk’s Better Vision Act Clears the Senate

The bill permits eye care professionals who participate in Medi-Cal to obtain eyeglasses for Medi-Cal beneficiaries from private suppliers based on an assessment of patient need and eyeglasses quality.
“Bureaucratic red tape has needlessly prevented eye care professionals from serving their Medi-Cal patients in a way that those patients expect and deserve. In choosing eyeglasses, providers should make decisions based only on patient well-being,” said Wilk.
Existing law stipulates that individuals on Medi-Cal must receive eyeglasses produced by the California Prison Industry Authority. Unfortunately, the PIA has an abysmal track record in serving Medi-Cal beneficiaries. Many Medi-Cal beneficiaries have received poor quality frames or incorrectly prescribed lenses, and many patients are forced to wait for months to receive their glasses.
“SB 1089 doesn’t prevent a provider from using the PIA to obtain eyeglasses; it simply gives that provider more options in seeking out the best eye-care solution for their Medi-Cal patients. This bill is a no-brainer – prioritizing patients and their individual situations should not be controversial, and I am glad that my Senate Colleagues overwhelmingly agreed,” concluded Wilk.
SB 1089 will now move to the California State Assembly.
After the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station will be working with all SCV School districts to ensure added safety through the remaining school year.
The Los Angeles County Development Authority is pleased to announce that it has been awarded more than $1 million in grants from the California Public Utilities Commission, through the Solar on Multifamily Affordable Housing Program, which provides financial incentives for installing energy efficient systems on multifamily affordable housing throughout the State.
As the nation observes Memorial Day and honors those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country, travel to gatherings with family and friends will dramatically increase vehicles on roadways during the holiday weekend.
After the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station will be working with all SCV School districts to ensure added safety through the remaining school year.
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Bryan Wilson as the new principal of Golden Oak Adult School. He takes over for Donna Manfredi who announced her retirement in March.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday nine new deaths and 3,589 new positive cases in Los Angeles County and 100 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,095, county case totals to 2,945,669 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 76,205 since March of 2020.
Science students from The Master’s University gained valuable hands-on experience and bolstered their resumes for graduate school last month when they presented original research at the West Coast Biological Sciences Undergraduate Research conference in San Diego.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released a new report, "Mortality in Los Angeles County, 2020: Provisional Report." The report compares the provisional number of deaths and associated death rates and leading causes of death among L.A. County residents in 2020 with what was reported in 2019.
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with Frontier Toyota, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, is proud to sponsor the 2022 White Ribbon Campaign in the Santa Clarita Valley.
As aerospace and defense contracts started dwindling at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Donald Volkmann, owner of VP Manufacturing in Canyon Country, made the difficult decision to close in August 2020 after 33 years in the aerospace manufacturing business.
The California Department of Public Health, working with Sacramento County Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is investigating its first suspected case of monkeypox infection in Sacramento County in a person who recently traveled abroad.
Animation Career Review, an online resource site for those researching careers in animation, game design, graphic design, digital art, and related fields, has recognized California Institute of the Arts in six categories in its 2022 Graphic Design School Rankings, including two top spots for schools in California and the West Coast.
The College of the Canyons men's basketball program invites girls and boys from third to eighth grade to participate in the 2022 Howard Fisher's Cougar Basketball Camp, with two sessions beginning in June.
Nestled near the eastern edge of California State University, Northridge campus, as the California Towhee softly calls, sits an often-overlooked environmental gem in the heart of the San Fernando Valley - CSUN’s Botanic Garden.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.