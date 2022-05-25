Wilk’s Better Vision Act Clears the Senate

Senator Scott Wilk announces that Senate Bill 1089 has successfully passed out of the Senate Floor.

The bill permits eye care professionals who participate in Medi-Cal to obtain eyeglasses for Medi-Cal beneficiaries from private suppliers based on an assessment of patient need and eyeglasses quality.

“Bureaucratic red tape has needlessly prevented eye care professionals from serving their Medi-Cal patients in a way that those patients expect and deserve. In choosing eyeglasses, providers should make decisions based only on patient well-being,” said Wilk.

Existing law stipulates that individuals on Medi-Cal must receive eyeglasses produced by the California Prison Industry Authority. Unfortunately, the PIA has an abysmal track record in serving Medi-Cal beneficiaries. Many Medi-Cal beneficiaries have received poor quality frames or incorrectly prescribed lenses, and many patients are forced to wait for months to receive their glasses.

“SB 1089 doesn’t prevent a provider from using the PIA to obtain eyeglasses; it simply gives that provider more options in seeking out the best eye-care solution for their Medi-Cal patients. This bill is a no-brainer – prioritizing patients and their individual situations should not be controversial, and I am glad that my Senate Colleagues overwhelmingly agreed,” concluded Wilk.

SB 1089 will now move to the California State Assembly.

