1891 - Reverend F.D. Seward opens the new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall [story]
First Presbyterian Church
Wilk’s Bill to Help Break up Ticketmaster Monopoly Unanimously Approved
| Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Water drop


California Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita),announced his legislation to loosen the stranglehold companies like Live Nation/Ticketmaster have on the ticket-selling industry unanimously passed out of the California State Senate.

“For over a decade companies like Live Nation have lured venues into signing exclusive contracts with promises of cushy kickbacks and access to top talent. But it’s the everyday consumer who ultimately pays the price, making up for those kickbacks in the form of Ticketmaster’s extra fees,” said Senator Wilk. “My bill restores much-needed competition to the ticketing and live entertainment industry. I am thrilled to see this clear the Senate and move even closer toward being signed into law.”

SB 829 would prohibit exclusivity clauses in contracts between a primary ticket seller and an entertainment venue in the state of California. Preventing this clause would provide venues the autonomy to collaborate with other ticket sellers without the fear of retaliation from large ticket sellers.

In a district-wide survey, Senator Wilk asked constituents about their recent ticket-buying experiences. The overwhelming majority of responses expressed frustration at companies like Ticketmaster:

“I had to move my tickets due to a rained out event and the fees were MORE than the tickets were in the first place.” said Tracee, a 21st Senate District Constituent

“I went to purchase tickets to a sporting event earlier this year, and the fees alone were almost the cost of a single ticket that I was purchasing.” said Peter, a 21st Senate District Constituent

“Knowing that nearly half of my purchase was going to Ticket Master, I decided against it.” said John, a 21st Senate District Constituent

“Getting Taylor Swift tickets was like going through the first five levels of hell. Ticketmaster dropped the ball.” said Cassandra, a 21st Senate District Constituent

“It was extremely expensive to go to the show but we paid anyway because we wanted to see the band. I’m really sick of greed and monopolies for things like entertainment.” said Jonathan, a 21st Senate District Constituent

“I wanted to attend the upcoming Blink182 concert in Los Angeles but the fees for those tickets are outrageous especially for resale tickets.” said William, a 21st Senate District Constituent

 “Family of five. Ticket fees push us away from committing to the purchase due to high-priced tickets.” said Jose, a 21st Senate District Constituent

Ticketmaster and its parent company Live Nation have dominated the live entertainment industry since Congress approved their merging in 2010. In 2022, Ticketmaster sold 86% of Billboard’s Top 100 Tours in the United States. Of the total 2,498 shows, Ticketmaster ticketed 2,142 of them.

SB 829 is based on a proposal currently going through the New York legislature, and mirrors a 2020 agreement between Live Nation/Ticketmaster and government of Ireland.

The bill will now be considered in the Assembly.
COC Paralegal Graduate Fights for Her Dreams
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
COC Paralegal Graduate Fights for Her Dreams
On the first day of the College of the Canyons spring 2023 semester, Laura Llamas was virtually attending her civil litigation class via Zoom along with her classmates.
FULL STORY...
Castaic Elementary Treat Triking Teacher Spreads Fun To Students
Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Castaic Elementary Treat Triking Teacher Spreads Fun To Students
Castaic Elementary School’s Kindergarten through sixth grade reading teacher, Terri Stillson, motivates students school-wide to put forth their best effort by delivering prizes each week on her Treat Trike. Her innovative approach has ignited a wave of excitement and motivation among students and teachers alike.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
County Treasurer Mails Notices of Delinquent Current Year Payment(s) Due
The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector is in the process of mailing Notices of Delinquency to property owners who have not paid their Annual and/or Supplemental Secured Property Taxes in full for the 2022-23 tax year.
County Treasurer Mails Notices of Delinquent Current Year Payment(s) Due
Two CSUN Athletes Named Academic All-District by College Sports Communicators
CSUN's David Phillips, Jr. and Brianna Kelpis have been named to the 2023 Academic All-District Men's and Women's Track and Field teams, selected by College Sports Communicators.
Two CSUN Athletes Named Academic All-District by College Sports Communicators
Jack Uldrich Announced as Keynote Speaker for Economic Outlook 2023
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Outlook 2023 announced Jack Uldrich will be the keynote speaker for this year's event.
Jack Uldrich Announced as Keynote Speaker for Economic Outlook 2023
Animal Care and Control Earns Two National Achievement Awards
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has been recognized with achievement awards from the National Association of Counties twice over, first for the Robotic Process Automation Project and for their Care Voucher program.
Animal Care and Control Earns Two National Achievement Awards
COC Paralegal Graduate Fights for Her Dreams
On the first day of the College of the Canyons spring 2023 semester, Laura Llamas was virtually attending her civil litigation class via Zoom along with her classmates.
COC Paralegal Graduate Fights for Her Dreams
CSUN Prof’s ‘Volcano That Left’ Recalls the Realities of the Immigrant Experience
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, California State University, Northridge Central American and transborder studies professor Beatriz Cortez, an internationally recognized sculptor, wondered about other pandemics and their impact on the world.
CSUN Prof’s ‘Volcano That Left’ Recalls the Realities of the Immigrant Experience
Today in SCV History (May 31)
1891 - Reverend F.D. Seward opens the new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall [story]
First Presbyterian Church
Castaic Elementary Treat Triking Teacher Spreads Fun To Students
Castaic Elementary School’s Kindergarten through sixth grade reading teacher, Terri Stillson, motivates students school-wide to put forth their best effort by delivering prizes each week on her Treat Trike. Her innovative approach has ignited a wave of excitement and motivation among students and teachers alike.
Castaic Elementary Treat Triking Teacher Spreads Fun To Students
Wilk’s ‘Saugus Strong Act’ Advances to State Assembly
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Monday the Senate approved his “Saugus Strong Act,” aimed at addressing student mental health and school safety.
Wilk’s ‘Saugus Strong Act’ Advances to State Assembly
CSUN Honors Accomplishments of More Than 11,000 Graduates
Commencement season at California State University, Northridge kicked off May 13 with Honors Convocation and continued with seven colorful and joyful ceremonies from May 19-22.
CSUN Honors Accomplishments of More Than 11,000 Graduates
Anthony Garrison-Engbrecht Named CalArts Student Affairs VP
California Institute of the Arts recently announced the appointment of Anthony Garrison-Engbrecht as its new Vice President for Student Affairs.
Anthony Garrison-Engbrecht Named CalArts Student Affairs VP
COC Standout Rebekah Brooks Headed to San Diego State
College of the Canyons standout forward Rebekah Brooks will be transferring to San Diego State University to continue her soccer career at the NCAA Division I level as an Aztec. 
COC Standout Rebekah Brooks Headed to San Diego State
June 5: Sidewalk CPR Event at Henry Mayo
Santa Clarita residents can learn hands-only CPR at the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital main entrance and at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health during a special county-wide event on Monday, June 5. 
June 5: Sidewalk CPR Event at Henry Mayo
Graduate Discovers the Power of Small Steps
Nine years ago, Cinthia Zelaya immigrated to the United States from Honduras with the goal to continue her education in her newly adopted country.
Graduate Discovers the Power of Small Steps
City to Discuss 2023 Summer Programming Highlights
The city of Santa Clarita's Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, June 1, at 6 p.m.
City to Discuss 2023 Summer Programming Highlights
DMV Reminding Drivers Placards Expire June 30
Permanent disabled person parking placard holders who have had their placards for six or more years must provide a signature to the DMV to renew this year.
DMV Reminding Drivers Placards Expire June 30
Caltrans Announces New I-210 Ramp Closures
The California Department of Transportation announces the scheduled closures of on- and off-ramps along Interstate 210 between La Crescenta-Montrose and La Canada Flintridge to upgrade curb ramps, install Accessible Pedestrian Signal systems and pedestrian countdown timers and re-stripe crosswalks to conform to current Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
Caltrans Announces New I-210 Ramp Closures
Today in SCV History (May 30)
2013 - Powerhouse Fire breaks out in San Francisquito Canyon; will destroy 30 homes & 28 outbuildings [story]
Powerhouse Fire
June 24-25: Summer Fest at Agua Dulce Winery
The inaugural Summer Fest Weekend at Agua Dulce Winery will be held June 24-25 at Agua Dulce Winery 9640 Sierra Highway, Agua Dulce, CA 91390. This special two day event will feature a craft fair, musical guests, food trucks, summer games, mini cellar tours and more.
June 24-25: Summer Fest at Agua Dulce Winery
June 17: Fourth Annual Castaic Lake RV Park Car, Motorcycle Show
The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 507 Newhall will host the Fourth Annual Castaic Lake RV Park Car and Motorcycle Show on Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
June 17: Fourth Annual Castaic Lake RV Park Car, Motorcycle Show
CalArts Alum Peter Sohn Directs New Pixar Feature ‘Elemental’
Walt Disney Pictures and Pixar Animation Studios will release the new feature animation film "Elemental" on June 16. The film is directed by California Institute of the Arts alum Peter Sohn (Film/Video BFA 1999). Sohn, who previously directed The "Good Dinosaur" and "Partly Cloudy," is also credited with co-writing the story for the new film.
CalArts Alum Peter Sohn Directs New Pixar Feature ‘Elemental’
Iconic CSUN Campus Landmark Celebrates 50th Birthday
When John Banks ’72 (Art), M.A. ’94 (Three-Dimensional Art) left California State University, Northridge with a bachelor’s degree, he already had an impressive commission on his resume. In 1972, Banks had entered the university’s art competition to design a new sign for the newly named California State University, Northridge, formerly known as San Fernando Valley State College.
Iconic CSUN Campus Landmark Celebrates 50th Birthday
May 31: Open House to Share Expansion Plans for David March Park
The city of Santa Clarita invites the public to an open house event on Wednesday, May 31, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to share the preliminary design of the planned improvements and expansion of David March Park.
May 31: Open House to Share Expansion Plans for David March Park
