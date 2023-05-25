header image

May 25
1966 - Mustang Drive-In theater opens on Soledad Canyon Road [story]
Mustang Drive-In
Wilk’s Classroom Trauma Kits Measure Headed to Assembly
| Thursday, May 25, 2023
Trauma Kits
Left to right: Dr. Bud Lawrence, Maci Lawrence, Cambria Lawrence with State Sen. Scott Wilk testifying in strong support of SB 868 after it passed out of the Senate Education Committee on March 29, 2023.


SACRAMENTO – California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Thursday his legislation to equip classrooms with life-saving trauma kits unanimously passed out of the State Senate.

“The horrific effects of the 2019 Saugus High School shooting reverberate to this day in our community,” said Wilk. “As tragic as the shooting was, teachers with trauma kits saved lives. The sad truth is our classrooms have to be prepared for the worst-case scenario, and I am very pleased to see this bill make it out of the Senate.”

Senate Bill 868, would require each school district, county office of education and charter school to equip each classroom with a wound care kit. Each kit would be required to include:

– One tourniquet

– One bleeding control bandage

– One pair of non-latex protective gloves and a marker

– One pair of scissors

– Approved Instructional documents

In March, Emergency Room Dr. Bud Lawrence and his daughter Cambria Lawrence from Santa Clarita testified in strong support of the bill in the Senate Education Committee. In the wake of the 2012 Sandy Hook Shooting, Cambria and her sister Maci created Keep the Pressure classroom trauma kits with the goal of saving lives and since then have been able to get them into Santa Clarita classrooms.

“Our students are our most precious commodity in this state,” Lawrence said. “Our teachers are superheroes, but they’re not impervious to bullets. Placing these kits in our classrooms will absolutely save lives.”

During the Saugus shooting, it was Keep the Pressure trauma kits that ended up being a critical tool used by law enforcement and teachers to save lives.

“Children shouldn’t be afraid to say goodbye to their parents when they’re leaving for school thinking it will be the last time they’ll see them,” said Cambria Lawrence. “Just placing one of these kits in every classroom can help save a life.”

SB 868 will now be considered in the Assembly.

“In the event of a shooting, law enforcement’s top priority is neutralizing the threat,” said Wilk. “By having these kits in every classroom, teachers will have what they need to help save lives.” c
﻿

###

Senator Wilk represents the 21st Senate District, which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor valleys.
