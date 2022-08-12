header image

1944 - Newhall Refinery on Sierra Highway destroyed by fire (then rebuilt)
Newsreel
Wilk’s Measure Increasing Transparency Passes Assembly Committee
| Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Scott Wilk

SACRAMENTO – As part of his legislative package calling on accountability, transparency, and integrity in the state government’s procurement process, Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Senate Bill 1271 (SB 1271) passed out of the Assembly Appropriations Committee on Aug. 11.

SB 1271 would add accountability and transparency to the extension or renewal of no-bid contracts over $75 million by requiring state agencies to submit information on the terms and conditions of the contracts to the Joint Legislative Budget Committee. The committee would then have the information necessary to conduct oversight hearings if needed before renewals or extensions.

“Transparency is non-partisan. No-bid state contracts should never become the norm, and when they are deemed necessary, there must be strict accountability to prevent waste, fraud and abuse,” said Wilk. “This bill is key in helping restore the public’s confidence in the contracting process.”

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, state agencies have entered into nearly $12 billion in no-bid contracts for various pandemic-related goods or services. This bill was in response to a variety of concerns surrounding the state’s increasing use of no-bid contracts, including the auto-renewal of an unprecedented $1.7 billion contract with PerkinElmer for the state’s much-maligned and dysfunctional COVID-19 testing lab known as the Valencia Branch Laboratory. Sacramento CBS 13 exposed the failures at the VBL over the course of the past year through multiple investigative stories.

SB 1271 now heads to the Assembly floor for a vote and if it passes the Assembly, it will return to the Senate floor for a vote on concurrence before heading to the Governor’s desk for a signature or veto.

Wilk represents the 21st Senate District which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor Valleys.
Today in SCV History (Aug. 12)
1944 - Newhall Refinery on Sierra Highway destroyed by fire (then rebuilt) [watch film]
Newsreel
Today in SCV History (Aug. 11)
2018 - Big Oaks Lodge in Bouquet Canyon burns down [video]
Big Oaks Lodge
