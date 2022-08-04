header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
88°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 4
1992 - Pardee House (ex-Good Templars Lodge) moved to Heritage Junction/Hart Park [story]
Pardee House
Wilk’s Proposal Protecting Social Security Passes Assembly
| Thursday, Aug 4, 2022

Scott WilkState Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announces that his Senate Joint Resolution 5, protecting Social Security beneficiaries, has passed off the Assembly floor with unanimous support. This resolution addresses an issue in the Social Security benefits formula, which could cause retirees to receive fewer benefits than anticipated solely due to the widespread economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With inflation at a 40-year high, it is critical we protect Social Security beneficiaries, who face the prospect of losing out on hard-earned benefits,” said Wilk. “This measure is a no-brainer.”

Social Security benefits are adjusted through the Average Wage Index, which is affected by the total wages and the number of workers in the economy. The pandemic forced tens of millions of Americans to file for unemployment, potentially deflating aggregate wage levels to the point that future retirees turning 60 during the pandemic may receive far fewer benefits than they originally planned.

SJR 5 simply urges Congress to amend the Social Security Average Wage Index so that those nearing retirement age can plan their future with the confidence that the pandemic-induced halt in economic activity will not affect their expected benefits.

“Inflation hits everyone across the board, and right now, many Californians are dipping into their savings or adding debt on credit cards to pay for food and rent. If you are near retirement age, that means you are dipping into the nest egg you were counting on to finance your golden years. Without a fix to this formula, many retirees will have the rug pulled out from under them once they file for Social Security. The past several years have been rough enough, let’s not make it even harder for people so close to retirement,” concluded Wilk.

###

Senator Wilk represents the 21st Senate District which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor valleys.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Firefighters Battle Blaze Near Soledad Canyon Road, Commuter Way
Thursday, Aug 4, 2022
Firefighters Battle Blaze Near Soledad Canyon Road, Commuter Way
The Los Angeles County Fire Department is battling a brush fire along Soledad Canyon Road and Commuter Way.
FULL STORY...
Santa Clarita CVS Manager Awarded Store’s Highest Honor
Thursday, Aug 4, 2022
Santa Clarita CVS Manager Awarded Store’s Highest Honor
Anthony Bell, store manager at the CVS Pharmacy on Seco Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, was awarded a 2022 Paragon Award from CVS Health.
FULL STORY...
VIA Hosting Candidates Forum
Thursday, Aug 4, 2022
VIA Hosting Candidates Forum
The Valley Industry Association has a keen interest in our local, state and federal elected officials.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Firefighters Battle Blaze Near Soledad Canyon Road, Commuter Way
The Los Angeles County Fire Department is battling a brush fire along Soledad Canyon Road and Commuter Way.
Firefighters Battle Blaze Near Soledad Canyon Road, Commuter Way
Santa Clarita CVS Manager Awarded Store’s Highest Honor
Anthony Bell, store manager at the CVS Pharmacy on Seco Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, was awarded a 2022 Paragon Award from CVS Health.
Santa Clarita CVS Manager Awarded Store’s Highest Honor
VIA Hosting Candidates Forum
The Valley Industry Association has a keen interest in our local, state and federal elected officials.
VIA Hosting Candidates Forum
Aug. 13: Relay for Life Painting With a Purpose Fundraiser
Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley team “got cure?” is sponsoring a Painting with a Purpose fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 13, beginning at 3 p.m.
Aug. 13: Relay for Life Painting With a Purpose Fundraiser
Sept. 18: Saugus High to Host Youth Cheer Clinic
Saugus High School’s cheerleading squads will host a youth cheer clinic fundraiser Sunday, Sept. 18, from 1:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m, for kindergartners through eighth grade.
Sept. 18: Saugus High to Host Youth Cheer Clinic
Wilk’s Proposal Protecting Social Security Passes Assembly
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announces that his Senate Joint Resolution 5, protecting Social Security beneficiaries, has passed off the Assembly floor with unanimous support.
Wilk’s Proposal Protecting Social Security Passes Assembly
Today in SCV History (Aug. 4)
1992 - Pardee House (ex-Good Templars Lodge) moved to Heritage Junction/Hart Park [story]
Pardee House
Henry Mayo Nationally Recognized for its Commitment to Providing High-Quality Stroke Care
For the tenth year in a row, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines Stroke quality achievement award.
Henry Mayo Nationally Recognized for its Commitment to Providing High-Quality Stroke Care
Aug. 16: JCI Santa Clarita Launches New 501(c)(3) Foundation
As many may know JCI Santa Clarita is a 501(c)(4). When donating to a 501(c)(4) the donation is not tax-deductible.
Aug. 16: JCI Santa Clarita Launches New 501(c)(3) Foundation
REAL ID Enforcement Date Now Nine Months Away
Nearly a half million California drivers will need to renew their driver’s licenses this month, and the California Department of Motor Vehicles suggests this is the perfect time to upgrade to a REAL ID.
REAL ID Enforcement Date Now Nine Months Away
Nov. 5: SCV Education Foundation Announces 1st Annual Touch-A-Truck Event
The SCV Education Foundation will be hosting their 1st Annual Touch-A-Truck event on Nov. 5th at Central Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Nov. 5: SCV Education Foundation Announces 1st Annual Touch-A-Truck Event
Aug 4: Thurmond Secures Funds For Mental Health Services
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will hold a virtual press conference on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. to highlight new grant opportunities available for aspiring mental health clinicians to support California students.
Aug 4: Thurmond Secures Funds For Mental Health Services
Santa Clarita Comedian Moves To America’s Got Talent Live Shows
Last Tuesday's episode of America’s Got Talent was another defining moment in the history of the series
Santa Clarita Comedian Moves To America’s Got Talent Live Shows
Santa Clarita EV Charging Stations
The city of Santa Clarita owns and operates electric vehicle charging stations at ten locations throughout the city, which include a total of 25 charging ports.
Santa Clarita EV Charging Stations
Wednesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Daily Numbers Reaches Over 6k
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 22 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 6,637 new cases countywide and 157 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Daily Numbers Reaches Over 6k
County Launches Power of Play Initiative
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a board letter announcing the partnership between The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation and The Los Angeles County Parks Foundation.
County Launches Power of Play Initiative
Garcia’s Military Spouse Licensing Relief Act Gets Committee Approval
Representative Mike Garcia’s (CA-25) Military Spouse Licensing Relief Act was chosen to be included in a legislative package that was marked up and passed through the House Veteran’s Affairs Committee.
Garcia’s Military Spouse Licensing Relief Act Gets Committee Approval
Aug. 6: SCV Water Offers Gardening Class Showcasing Top 30 SCV Plants
Not sure what plants to use in your landscape? We’ve taken the guesswork out by identifying the top 30 plants that look beautiful and grow well in the SCV.
Aug. 6: SCV Water Offers Gardening Class Showcasing Top 30 SCV Plants
Today in SCV History (Aug. 3)
1975 - Henry Mayo Newhall (Memorial) Hospital opens with 100 beds [story]
HMNMH
Aug. 20: Free Drive-thru Shredding Event at The Centre
The city of Santa Clarita is hosting a free document shredding event for all Santa Clarita residents on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Centre’s lower parking lot, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway.
Aug. 20: Free Drive-thru Shredding Event at The Centre
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 17 New Deaths in L.A. County, 3,227 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 17 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,227 new cases countywide and 84 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 17 New Deaths in L.A. County, 3,227 New Cases
Barger Opposes Ballot Measure to Remove L.A. County Sheriff
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement following the Board of Supervisors’ final approval of a November ballot measure giving the Board authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause.
Barger Opposes Ballot Measure to Remove L.A. County Sheriff
Newhall Aquarium, Learning Center Seeks Volunteers
Newhall Aquarium & Learning Center is seeking volunteers to work with Newhall Aquarium to educate visitors on marine life.
Newhall Aquarium, Learning Center Seeks Volunteers
Filming Costs to Increase in California State Parks
The California Film Commission has issued a production alert regarding filming fee increases in California State Parks effective Sept. 1, 2022.
Filming Costs to Increase in California State Parks
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: