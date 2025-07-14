header image

1769 - Portolá party sets out from San Diego; first Europeans to "discover" Santa Clarita Valley 3½ weeks later [story]
Gaspar de Portola
William S. Hart Park Officially Opens as City’s 40th Park
| Monday, Jul 14, 2025
Hart Park Photo

The city of Santa Clarita has announced the official opening of its 40th park, William S. Hart Park, now under full city ownership and open to the public.

This major milestone celebrates the city’s commitment to preserving local history while expanding access to community spaces.

Located in the heart of Old Town Newhall, Hart Park has long been a beloved destination for residents and visitors alike, hosting community favorites like the Cowboy Festival, Hart of the West Pow Wow and Silents Under the Stars. Originally the home of silent film icon William S. Hart, the park features scenic hiking trails, a barnyard, venue space and historic structures collectively known as the Hart Museum. These include the Hart Mansion, the Ranch House, the Bunk House, the Pool House and Mary Ellen’s Tea Room.

The park is now open seven days a week, with hours from 8 a.m.-8 p.m., May through September, and 8 a.m.-5 p.m., October through April. Barnyard hours are Tuesday through Sunday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., with tours offered on Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Self-guided tours of the historic Ranch House will begin on Saturday, July 19 for the first time since 2020. The Ranch House will be open Mondays from 1-5 p.m. and Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. No reservations are necessary.

Facility reservations will be phased in over the coming months. Beginning in August, Hart Hall and picnic areas will be available for reservations, followed by campground reservations opening to the public in October. Public tours of the Hart Mansion are anticipated to begin in September.

“We are incredibly thankful for the partnership of Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose leadership helped make the transition of Hart Park a reality,” said Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda. “Our city staff are hard at work preparing the park for a full reopening for visitors. We can’t wait to welcome the community back to experience everything Hart Park has to offer, and we look forward to celebrating with a special grand opening event this fall.”

For updates regarding the grand opening, please follow the city’s social media platforms (@cityofsantaclarita).

For more information about William S. Hart Park, including tours, reservations and volunteer opportunities, please visit SantaClarita.gov/HartPark or email HartPark@santaclarita.gov.
