Williamson Named Offensive Player of the Year to Headline Cougars’ All-WSC Class

College of the Canyons women’s soccer capped its conference championship season by seeing 12 players earn all-conference honors, headlined by sophomore forward Bailey Williamson, who was named the Western State Conference, South Division Offensive Player of the Year.

Williamson completed an outstanding sophomore campaign by leading the Cougars in goals (13), assists (10) and points (36) and helping the Cougars to a WSC, South co-conference championship.

Her season assist total tied for the WSC lead, while the Canyon High School alum also ranked third in goals and second in points. Along the way, Williamson, who served as a team co-captain, logged 65 shots in her 21 games to lead the conference, with 48 of those attempts coming on goal.

She is the fourth Canyons player to earn WSC, South Offensive Player of the Year honors across the last five seasons, following Victoria Martinez (2024), Lauryn Bailey (2022) and Rebekah Brooks (2021). Williamson was also a First-Team selection as a freshman in 2024.

Canyons saw five players named to the All-WSC, South First-Team in sophomore Gigi Montiforte and freshmen Mia Sadra, Lily Golphenee, Emily Thompson and Kennedy Crone.

Montiforte, one of three co-captains, and Mia Sadra were both essential components on a Cougars’ back line and goaltending tandem that allowed just 12 goals across its 21 matches, while combining for 11 shutouts. Montiforte, who attended Hart High School, appeared in 20 games with 18 starts, while Mia Sadra, a Castaic High School grad, was marked for 17 starts in that same span.

Golphenee ended the season with four goals and an assist as the freshman forward out of Saugus High School finished fifth on the team with nine points.

Thompson tied for second on the team with seven goals with two assists raising her season point total to 16, which tied for third on the squad. The talented forward and Saugus High School alum recorded six starts across 20 matches.

Crone finished fourth on the Cougars with six goals to go alongside four assists. The former Castaic High School standout played in all 21 matches and tied with Thompson with 16 points on the year.

Included on the all-conference Second-Team were sophomores Emma Wenz and Leyla Goodman along with freshmen Leila Sadra and Rebecca Ferguson.

Wenz, also one of the team’s three co-captains, consistently made her presence felt on the COC back line. The Saugus High School alum recorded a pair of assists on the season.

Goodman primarily played in the Cougars’ midfield with the Golden Valley High School product adding a goal across her 17 impactful starts.

Leila Sadra ended the season with seven goals and five assists, equating to 19 points. Those marks ranked second on the team in all categories for the Castaic High School alum.

Ferguson finished the season with a record of 13-3-2 with nine shutouts in her 18 games played. The freshman out of Valencia High School was credited with 58 saves and a goals against average mark of .841, having allowed just 11 scores on the season.

COC freshmen Racquel Gonzalez and Gisele Saravia were both Honorable Mention selections.

Gonzalez started in 20 of 21 matches on the Canyons back line while representing Castaic High School.

Saravia netted three goals as an attacking midfielder with the Hart High School alum appearing in all 21 matches for the Cougars.

Canyons (15-4-2, 9-3-2) finished the regular season as co-champions of the WSC, South Division before playing in the postseason for a 14th consecutive year under head coach Justin Lundin.

The conference title, shared with Santa Monica College, was the program’s 13th overall, and first since the 2021 season.

The No. 5 seed Cougars then competed in the opening round of the 3C2A Southern California Regional Playoffs, eventually losing to No. 12 Golden West College by a 1-0 result.

