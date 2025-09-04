Williamson’s Stoppage-Time Goal Sends Canyons to Victory

College of the Canyons women’s soccer opened its season with a dramatic 2-1 victory after sophomore Bailey Williamson scored a stoppage time goal to push the Cougars past San Diego Miramar College in Friday night’s (Aug. 29) season opener.

Canyons (1-0) used the match as an opportunity to avenge its 2024 opening-round postseason loss to this same San Diego Miramar (1-1) program.

The Cougars pounced on an early opportunity with freshman Ayla Noble breaking through in the 26th minute for the first goal of the season. The goal was assisted by Williamson who sent a ball into the middle of the box before Noble collected and finished with the scoring touch.

The 1-0 advantage held until the 51st minute, when San Diego Miramar got on the board with an unassisted goal from Ysabell Hernandez that knotted the match at 1-1.

With the game winding down Williamson came through again. The sophomore out of Canyon High School intercepted a lazy ball off the foot of Miramar goalkeeper Sydney Puga and took it into the box before sending a left-footed touch to the far post for the go-ahead 2-1 score.

The goal was Williamson’s first of the season and seventh of her Cougar career.

COC freshman Rebecca Ferguson (1-0) started in net and recorded two saves while earning her first win.

The Cougars totaled 16 shots in the contest and earned three corner kicks on the night. The Jets were limited to just five shots and did not earn a corner kick.

The victory came in front of a jam-packed crowd at the COC Soccer Facility, with the COC Athletic Department inviting players, coaches and supporters from several SCV-area youth club teams to attend the match.

Up next, Canyons travels to take on Fullerton College at 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 5.

