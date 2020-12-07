Wind Advisory, Red Flag Warning for SCV Through Tuesday Night

Gusty Santa Ana wind, low humidity, and warm temperatures have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a wind advisory and a red flag warning for the Santa Clarita Valley, and most of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

The wind advisory was called at 7 a.m. Monday and will remain in effect through noon Tuesday.

Northeast wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are expected, with the strongest gusts Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Gusty wind will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

The red flag warning will be in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday, due to low humidity. Monday’s humidity ranged from 8-15 percent, and Tuesday’s is forecast to be 6-12 percent.

If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread, long-range spotting, and extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are likely to occur. A combination of strong wind, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition sources. This is also the time to get set with assembling your emergency supply kit and knowing your evacuation route.