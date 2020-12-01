Wind Chill Forecast Prompts SCV Cold Weather Alert Friday, Saturday

A cold-weather alert will be in effect in the Santa Clarita Valley Friday and Saturday due to a National Weather Service wind chill forecast of temperatures below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
The alert also includes the Antelope Valley.
“Children, the elderly, and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather. Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don’t get too cold when they are outside,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer.
“We also want to remind people not to use stoves, barbeques or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning,” Davis said.
Precautions to protect yourself from the cold:
* Dress in layers of warm clothing if you plan to be outdoors.
* Protect head, hands and feet from the cold by wearing a hat, scarf, gloves, and socks.
* Check on and help family members, friends and neighbors with limited mobility and limited access to heat, such as seniors or * those who are ill. Check on them frequently.
* If you have pets, bring them indoors and do not leave them outside overnight.
People exposed to cold weather for prolonged periods can lose body heat and develop hypothermia. Symptoms vary depending on how long you are exposed to cold temperatures. Early symptoms of hypothermia include shivering, fatigue, loss of coordination, and confusion and disorientation. Late symptoms of hypothermia include no shivering, blue skin, dilated pupils, slowed pulse and breathing, and loss of consciousness.
People exposed to extremely cold weather conditions, such as places where it snows and where freezing occurs, may be at risk of frostbite. Frostbite is a bodily injury caused by freezing that results in loss of feeling and color in affected areas. The most common affected areas are the nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers, or toes.
Gently warm the person and seek immediate medical care if you believe someone is showing signs of hypothermia or frostbite.
Take shelter during peak cold times
* If you don’t have a heater in your home, visit indoor public facilities such as shopping malls, libraries or senior centers.
* The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has a Winter Shelter Program available for those who need shelter. Locations and transportation information are online at https://www.lahsa.org or by calling 2-1-1.
Shelter in the Santa Clarita Valley
The nonprofit Bridge to Home operates a year-round shelter in the Santa Clarita Valley and provides COVID-19-safe services to homeless individuals and families.
For more wind chill forecast information, call 661-254-4663 or visit www.btohome.org.
Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning when heating your home:
* Only use approved heaters, such as electric or natural gas heaters and fireplaces. Never use stoves, barbecues and ovens to heat your room or home, as these appliances can produce a deadly gas known as carbon monoxide that can collect inside your home.
* Install a carbon monoxide detector in your home to reduce the risk of poisoning.
* If you use an outdoor generator at home, place it at least 10 feet away from all doors and windows to avoid exhaust gases entering the home.
Carbon monoxide poisoning can cause shortness of breath, headaches, muscle and joint pain, and nausea. Exposure to high levels of carbon monoxide could lead to death within minutes. Those suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning should be taken outside, into fresh air, immediately, and should be taken to an emergency room for immediate medical treatment.
Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs may also call 2-1-1 or visit www.211la.org for emergency preparedness information and other referral services 24 hours a day and seven days a week. For the deaf and hard of hearing, call the TDD line at 1-800-660-4026.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday reported 17 new deaths and 5,150 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 38th fatality, and new Health Officer restrictions take effect.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday reported 17 new deaths and 5,150 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 38th fatality, and new Health Officer restrictions take effect.
To help equip parents for success during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Santa Clarita and Education Consultant Renee Marshall are teaming up to bring the community another DFY in SCV virtual Parent Engagement Workshop on Wednesday, December 2, at 7 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday reported 24 new deaths and 4,544 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 countywide, as officials called for tightened safety measures set to take effect on Monday.
As new COVID-19 cases remain at alarming levels and the number of people hospitalized continues to increase, a temporary Los Angeles County Health Officer Order will be issued to require additional safety measures across sectors.
Hundreds of local, older adults could not break bread together this year for the annual Thanksgiving feast at the Bella Vida Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center, but many still showed, some even dressed up for a drive-thru version Thursday.
Zonta International’s “16 days of Activism” is held annually from Nov. 25 - Dec. 10. Since 2016, Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley has participated in the annual "Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women" campaign in collaboration with the Child and Family Center.
On Monday, Nov. 30, College of the Canyons will host a virtual soft opening of its Multicultural Center, which will provide safe and brave spaces for historically minoritized and marginalized groups on campus with the goal of increased diversity, equity and inclusion throughout the college’s fabric.
Travel through the seven levels of the Candy Cane Forest, past the sea of twirly-swirly gum drops and into a month of non-stop fun and entertainment with the city of Santa Clarita’s virtual events in December.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.