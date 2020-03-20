‘Wine on the Roof’ Postponed

In order to put our community’s health and safety first and adhere to new gathering size mandates, WiSH is announcing the decision to postpone Wine on the Roof 2020, previously scheduled for Saturday, May 14.

This is a postponement, not a cancelation, and WiSH remains in planning mode pending a new date that will be set only after our community is safe, healthy and ready to move forward. Wine on the Roof has wonderful and generous restaurants, winemakers, sponsors and volunteers involved and looking forward to another fabulous event on the ROOF.

WiSH truly appreciates the community’s patience and understanding that Wine on the Roof – and the events postponed by many valuable and important SCV nonprofits – provide more than a fun evening out; they are the very core of how they raise both awareness and critical funds to operate and support. As with all small businesses, remaining viable is impossible without revenue. WiSH is confident that, after the current situation is resolved, our community will be more than ready to get out, enjoy, and support!

While navigating the coming weeks, WiSH asks that you remember the incredible local businesses who donate generously, consistently give back to our community, and without whom SCV nonprofits could not succeed. Please continue to safely support them whenever possible during this very difficult time. We are all in this together.

WiSH will keep updated information on our website, www.wishscv.org, and Facebook page. Stay safe, stay healthy.