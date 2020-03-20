[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
54°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 19
1875, 1:35PM - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez hanged in San Jose [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
‘Wine on the Roof’ Postponed
| Thursday, Mar 19, 2020
Hundreds attend the 'Wine on the Roof…Dine on the Roof' event presented by The WiSH Education Foundation and held at the Westfield Valencia Town Center in Valencia on Thursday. | Photo: Dan Watson/The Signal.
File photo. Photo credit: Dan Watson/The Signal.

 

In order to put our community’s health and safety first and adhere to new gathering size mandates, WiSH is announcing the decision to postpone Wine on the Roof 2020, previously scheduled for Saturday, May 14.

This is a postponement, not a cancelation, and WiSH remains in planning mode pending a new date that will be set only after our community is safe, healthy and ready to move forward. Wine on the Roof has wonderful and generous restaurants, winemakers, sponsors and volunteers involved and looking forward to another fabulous event on the ROOF.

WiSH truly appreciates the community’s patience and understanding that Wine on the Roof – and the events postponed by many valuable and important SCV nonprofits – provide more than a fun evening out; they are the very core of how they raise both awareness and critical funds to operate and support. As with all small businesses, remaining viable is impossible without revenue. WiSH is confident that, after the current situation is resolved, our community will be more than ready to get out, enjoy, and support!

While navigating the coming weeks, WiSH asks that you remember the incredible local businesses who donate generously, consistently give back to our community, and without whom SCV nonprofits could not succeed. Please continue to safely support them whenever possible during this very difficult time. We are all in this together.

WiSH will keep updated information on our website, www.wishscv.org, and Facebook page. Stay safe, stay healthy.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Family Promise Postpones A Taste of Hope; Donations Being Accepted

Family Promise Postpones A Taste of Hope; Donations Being Accepted
Thursday, Mar 19, 2020
Family Promise, a nonprofit serving homeless families in the Santa Clarita Valley, has postponed A Taste of Hope.
FULL STORY...

‘Wine on the Roof’ Postponed

‘Wine on the Roof’ Postponed
Thursday, Mar 19, 2020
In order to put our community's health and safety first and adhere to new gathering size mandates, WiSH is announcing the decision to postpone Wine on the Roof 2020, previously scheduled for Saturday, May 14.
FULL STORY...

‘Life Could Be a Dream’ Rescheduled to Run July 12-26

‘Life Could Be a Dream’ Rescheduled to Run July 12-26
Thursday, Mar 19, 2020
Olive Branch Theatricals and Raising the Curtain Foundation recently cast their upcoming production of “Life Could Be A Dream,” a musical romp through the ‘60s by Roger Bean that takes the stage at Newhall Family Theatre in July.
FULL STORY...

Taste of the Town Rescheduled to June 14

Taste of the Town Rescheduled to June 14
Thursday, Mar 19, 2020
Child & Family Center's annual fundraiser, "Taste of the Town," has been rescheduled to June 14.
FULL STORY...

SCAA Closes Gallery; Cancels Events

SCAA Closes Gallery; Cancels Events
Thursday, Mar 19, 2020
The Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) is following current guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and has decided to close its doors and cancel upcoming events.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Fourth, Fifth COVID-19 Case Confirmed in SCV
Two additional COVID-19 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley were confirmed Thursday afternoon bringing the citywide total to five, according to to Los Angeles County Public Health officials.
Fourth, Fifth COVID-19 Case Confirmed in SCV
Family Promise Postpones A Taste of Hope; Donations Being Accepted
Family Promise, a nonprofit serving homeless families in the Santa Clarita Valley, has postponed A Taste of Hope.
Family Promise Postpones A Taste of Hope; Donations Being Accepted
‘Wine on the Roof’ Postponed
In order to put our community's health and safety first and adhere to new gathering size mandates, WiSH is announcing the decision to postpone Wine on the Roof 2020, previously scheduled for Saturday, May 14.
‘Wine on the Roof’ Postponed
Consumer Affairs Investigation Near Cinema Drive Not Related to COVID-19
Officials with the California Department of Consumer Affairs are conducting an investigation near the corner of Cinema Drive and Railroad Avenue.
Consumer Affairs Investigation Near Cinema Drive Not Related to COVID-19
‘Life Could Be a Dream’ Rescheduled to Run July 12-26
Olive Branch Theatricals and Raising the Curtain Foundation recently cast their upcoming production of “Life Could Be A Dream,” a musical romp through the ‘60s by Roger Bean that takes the stage at Newhall Family Theatre in July.
‘Life Could Be a Dream’ Rescheduled to Run July 12-26
Taste of the Town Rescheduled to June 14
Child & Family Center's annual fundraiser, "Taste of the Town," has been rescheduled to June 14.
Taste of the Town Rescheduled to June 14
Traffic Courts to Continue Time-Sensitive Cases
Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile announced that effective Friday, March 20, all Traffic and Non-Traffic Infraction court hearings, including trials, arraignments and other Infraction appearances, scheduled between March 17 to April 16, will be continued for at least 30 days under the emergency order he issued in response to COVID-19-related impacts on Trial Court operations.
Traffic Courts to Continue Time-Sensitive Cases
U.S. Naval Ships Comfort, Mercy Being Deployed to Assist with Acute Patient Care
Two Navy hospital ships will be part of the Defense Department's response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Pentagon's chief spokesman said.
U.S. Naval Ships Comfort, Mercy Being Deployed to Assist with Acute Patient Care
More than 2,000 National Guard Soldiers Activated
About 2,050 National Guard soldiers and airmen in 27 states have been activated to support COVID-19 response efforts, the chief of the National Guard Bureau said.
More than 2,000 National Guard Soldiers Activated
California Thursday: 77 New Cases, 675 Total
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Thursday the most recent statistics on COVID-19.
California Thursday: 77 New Cases, 675 Total
One-Stop Coronavirus Resource Website Now Available
State Sen. Scott Wilk, released information Thursday on a new, one-stop resource for COVID-19:
One-Stop Coronavirus Resource Website Now Available
County Temporarily Suspends Visitation at Juvenile Halls, Treatment Facilities
The Los Angeles County Probation Department’s Mission to “Rebuild Lives and Provide for Healthier and Safer Communities,” also includes taking necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus
County Temporarily Suspends Visitation at Juvenile Halls, Treatment Facilities
SCAA Closes Gallery; Cancels Events
The Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) is following current guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and has decided to close its doors and cancel upcoming events.
SCAA Closes Gallery; Cancels Events
DMV Cancels Behind-the-Wheel Driving Tests; In-Office Services Now Appointment Only
The California Department of Motor Vehicles  announced Wednesday the following actions it is taking to protect the health and safety of our customers and employees during the coronavirus pandemic.
DMV Cancels Behind-the-Wheel Driving Tests; In-Office Services Now Appointment Only
Missing Acton Woman Found Dead
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Missing Person Unit is advising that at-risk missing person Karen Anne Habibi has been found deceased. The cause of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office.
Missing Acton Woman Found Dead
Today in SCV History (March 19)
1875, 1:35PM - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez hanged in San Jose [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
LA County Military & Veterans Affairs to Provide Services Remotely
Following guidance from state and local health officials to slow the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 and to encourage social distancing, all Los Angeles County Military & Veterans Affairs locations will be closed for business until further notice.
LA County Military & Veterans Affairs to Provide Services Remotely
How to File for Unemployment, Disability, Family Leave
With thousands of Los Angeles County residents suddenly unemployed or underemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the county Department of Public Social Services is providing the financial resources listed below to help those experiencing financial challenges:
How to File for Unemployment, Disability, Family Leave
COC’s College Services Transition to Remote Delivery
To protect the health and safety of its campus community, College of the Canyons is converting its in-person college services to remote delivery, a process expected to be completed by March 20.
COC’s College Services Transition to Remote Delivery
Trump Signs Massive Coronavirus COVID-19 Response Bill
The Senate voted Wednesday to send a House-approved bill covering free COVID-19 testing and paid sick leave to President Donald Trump’s desk, and he promptly signed it into law.
Trump Signs Massive Coronavirus COVID-19 Response Bill
Study Finds ‘Silent Transmission’ of COVID-19 by People Without Symptoms
A new study of coronavirus COVID-19 cases in China has found what a Texas university describes as the strongest evidence yet of silent transmission - that people are spreading the new virus and the disease it causes before they ever show symptoms.
Study Finds ‘Silent Transmission’ of COVID-19 by People Without Symptoms
COC Foundation Sets Up Emergency Fund for Students
The College of the Canyons Foundation has set up an emergency fund for students in need, Chief Operating Officer Cathy Ritz said in her note of support to members of the COC community on Wednesday.
COC Foundation Sets Up Emergency Fund for Students
City Council to Consider Switching to District-Based Election
The Santa Clarita City Council will consider a resolution declaring its intention to transition from an at-large to a district-based election system at a special meeting on Thursday, March 19, at 4 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.
City Council to Consider Switching to District-Based Election
%d bloggers like this: